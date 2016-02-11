Learning To Dance With Your Demons

2.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
3.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
4.How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
5.Hard Cider the Hard Way
6.How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
7.The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
8.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
9.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
10.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
11.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
12.How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
13.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
14.Chalk of Champions
15.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
16.Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
17.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
18.Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
19.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
20.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
21.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
22.In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
23.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
24.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
25.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Butoh is a Japanese ritual dance that expresses our entire being: the good and the bad. The now-global art-form is inspired by the emotions and movements of everyday life. Vangeline, a French-American Butoh dancer and instructor, teaches the "dance of darkness" in her studio and also to prisoners in New York state correctional facilities.
Location
1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USAFull Map
10 videos | 25 min
2 videos | 2 min
1 video | 3 min
2 videos | 5 min