Learning To Dance With Your Demons

Butoh is a Japanese ritual dance that expresses our entire being: the good and the bad. The now-global art-form is inspired by the emotions and movements of everyday life. Vangeline, a French-American Butoh dancer and instructor, teaches the "dance of darkness" in her studio and also to prisoners in New York state correctional facilities.

Offbeat & Fun
Culture

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map

THE MOST HAUNTED PLACES IN AMERICA

Whether you’re a horror fanatic or a hardened skeptic, it’s hard to resist a good fright fest—and it turns out you don’t have to go very far to find one.

