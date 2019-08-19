Lima: Leche De Tigre

If you love ceviche, you’ll love leche de tigre aka tiger’s milk. Which is not actual tiger’s milk but a seafood aperitif. Tomás “Toshi” Matsufuji makes it at his shop, Al Toke Pez, in Lima, Peru. There is no one way to do leche de tigre—everyone puts their own spin on it. Matsufuji blends leftover ceviche juices, fish, celery, garlic, lime juice, ginger, onion, cilantro and aji limo peppers. He tops off the flavorful concoction with toasted corn and squid tempura.