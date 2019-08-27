GBSLogoWithName
The 14-Year-Old CEO

Like anyone who runs a startup, Hillary Yip spends a lot of time developing investor pitch decks, executing marketing plans and conferring with customers. But she has to do all of this after she finishes her homework. She is just 14 years old, after all. Yip, who lives in Hong Kong, is the founder and CEO of Minor Mynas, a language learning app for kids. Yip got the idea for the company after she learned how to speak Mandarin at summer camp. We scheduled a meeting with the busy entrepreneur to find out what it’s like to be a boss.

This Great Big Story was made possible by LEGO.

Profiles
