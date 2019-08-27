The 14-Year-Old CEO

2.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
3.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
4.This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
5.Art as a Protective Second Skin
6.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
7.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
8.The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
9.This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
10.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
11.Becoming a Ballroom Icon
12.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
13.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
14.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
15.Making Adventure Accessible to All
16.The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
17.Inking Her Own Story
18.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
19.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
20.Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
21.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
22.Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
23.In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
24.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
25.The Ocean's Nightlight
26.The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
Like anyone who runs a startup, Hillary Yip spends a lot of time developing investor pitch decks, executing marketing plans and conferring with customers. But she has to do all of this after she finishes her homework. She is just 14 years old, after all. Yip, who lives in Hong Kong, is the founder and CEO of Minor Mynas, a language learning app for kids. Yip got the idea for the company after she learned how to speak Mandarin at summer camp. We scheduled a meeting with the busy entrepreneur to find out what it’s like to be a boss.
This Great Big Story was made possible by LEGO.
