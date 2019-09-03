This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm

2.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
3.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
4.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
5.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
6.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
7.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
8.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
9.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
10.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
11.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
12.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
13.This Stick Insect Came Back from the Dead
14.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
15.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
16.Coloring the Streets of Singapore
17.How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together
18.State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
19.One Artist’s Surprising Technique to Inspire Change
20.The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
21.The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
22.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
23.Using Art to Pay Tribute to an Ancient Civilization
24.The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
25.Art of the Future: These Interactive Sculptures Respond to You
Lots of kids paint. But 12-year-old Aelita Andre is an established artist known for her abstract paintings inspired by everything from nature to music. Andre, who is from Melbourne, Australia, was just 2 years old when she had her first gallery exhibit. Since then, the painter’s work has been exhibited in cities around the world, including London, Hong Kong and New York City. She has sold paintings for as much as $30,000. Some people have called her a young Jackson Pollock. But Andre isn’t interested in being compared to other artists. She’s creating her own style.
This Great Big Story was made possible by LEGO.
Location
Melbourne, AustraliaFull Map
5 videos | 14 min
7 videos | 9 min
8 videos | 22 min
5 videos | 16 min