This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm

Lots of kids paint. But 12-year-old Aelita Andre is an established artist known for her abstract paintings inspired by everything from nature to music. Andre, who is from Melbourne, Australia, was just 2 years old when she had her first gallery exhibit. Since then, the painter’s work has been exhibited in cities around the world, including London, Hong Kong and New York City. She has sold paintings for as much as $30,000. Some people have called her a young Jackson Pollock. But Andre isn’t interested in being compared to other artists. She’s creating her own style.

This Great Big Story was made possible by LEGO.

Culture
Profiles

Location

Melbourne, Australia

