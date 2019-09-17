Uniting Voices Against Distracted Driving

At age 6, Misael Rico was run over by a distracted driver while he was walking to school. The driver was texting when her vehicle jumped the curb. Misael survived, but endured more than 20 surgeries and now suffers from hearing loss, double vision and other health problems. Eight years later, Misael is thankful to be alive. If Misael had his way, no one would ever be hurt the way he was. He started United Voices Alive to urge drivers to pledge to drive safely. In his own words, “Life is priceless, but a text isn’t.”



