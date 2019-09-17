Uniting Voices Against Distracted Driving

2.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
3.The Weather Warlock: One Man's Mission to Let You Hear the Sunset
4.This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)
5.Japan’s City of Gold Protects a Valuable Tradition
6.Strength in Numbers: How Data Drives Innovation and Human Performance
7.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
8.The Worm From Whence We Came
9.No Man’s Land: The Island Where Women Rule
10.Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
11.A Blind Horse and His Best Friend
12.Climbing Great Heights for Honey
13.A Gazelle as Rare as It Is Small
14.The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
15.March to the Beat of the Sonic Boom of the South
16.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
17.The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga
18.Quintron: The Sunrise Sessions
19.The (Fine) Art History of Paint by Numbers
20.The Unlikely Origins of the Rearview Mirror
21.Between the Devil and the Sky: Climbing Devils Tower for 45 Years
22.Don't Slow Down: Keeping The American Cowboy Alive
23.Using Scar Camouflage to Heal From the Inside Out
24.London: Mushroom Beiju
25.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
At age 6, Misael Rico was run over by a distracted driver while he was walking to school. The driver was texting when her vehicle jumped the curb. Misael survived, but endured more than 20 surgeries and now suffers from hearing loss, double vision and other health problems. Eight years later, Misael is thankful to be alive. If Misael had his way, no one would ever be hurt the way he was. He started United Voices Alive to urge drivers to pledge to drive safely. In his own words, “Life is priceless, but a text isn’t.”
This Great Big Story was made by AT&T.
3 videos | 12 min
7 videos | 21 min
6 videos | 16 min
3 videos | 13 min