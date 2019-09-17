GBSLogoWithName
Uniting Voices Against Distracted Driving

branded

At age 6, Misael Rico was run over by a distracted driver while he was walking to school. The driver was texting when her vehicle jumped the curb. Misael survived, but endured more than 20 surgeries and now suffers from hearing loss, double vision and other health problems. Eight years later, Misael is thankful to be alive. If Misael had his way, no one would ever be hurt the way he was. He started United Voices Alive to urge drivers to pledge to drive safely. In his own words, “Life is priceless, but a text isn’t.”

This Great Big Story was made by AT&T.

Profiles
