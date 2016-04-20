Living Off the Grid in Paradise

2.Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound
Warrick Mitchell lives deep in one of the world's most remote locations: Fiordland, New Zealand. His home in the country’s oldest national park is nestled in a vast wilderness accessible only by boat or airplane, a four day's walk from the nearest road. Life in isolation can be hard, but surrounded by breathtaking, pristine natural beauty, plentiful wildlife and a small but tight-knit community that is always willing to lend a hand, Mitchell would have it no other way.
Location
Fiordland National Park, New ZealandFull Map
2 videos | 8 min
4 videos | 14 min
10 videos | 29 min
2 videos | 2 min