The Community Radio Station Connecting Prisoners with Family

2.Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
3.This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
4.Radio Free Orca: A Broadcast for World Peace
5.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
6.Am I a Man?
7.Need a Pedicure? Ask These Prisoners
8.In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
9.Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family
10.How Superman Busted The KKK
11.The Zoo Run By Inmates
12.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
13.An Underwater City for the Dead
14.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
15.The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
16.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
17.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
18.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
19.Must Love Bugs
20.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
21.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
22.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
23.In the Company of Heroes
24.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
25.Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation
Prisoners in an Appalachian super-max prison have found an unlikely ally: a radio show. While telecom companies charge higher-than-normal fees for prisoners to make and receive phone calls, WMMT—a local community radio station in Whitesburg, Kentucky—is broadcasting phone calls from loved ones over the air and into the prisons for free.
Location
Whitesburg, KY 41858, USAFull Map
171 videos | 555 min
6 videos | 13 min
8 videos | 22 min
7 videos | 9 min