Video
The Community Radio Station Connecting Prisoners with Family

Prisoners in an Appalachian super-max prison have found an unlikely ally: a radio show. While telecom companies charge higher-than-normal fees for prisoners to make and receive phone calls, WMMT—a local community radio station in Whitesburg, Kentucky—is broadcasting phone calls from loved ones over the air and into the prisons for free.

Location

Whitesburg, KY 41858, USA

