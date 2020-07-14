Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries

2.Stargazing the Stories in the Sky in Dubai
3.How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
4.The Last Steps | A Great Big Film
5.These Aussies Live In A Town Underground
6.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
7.A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
8.From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds
9.Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
10.Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
11.Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
12.Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
13.Coffee in Turkey
14.Coffee in Ethiopia
15.Coffee in Mexico
16.Coffee in Sweden
17.Coffee in Vietnam
18.Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
19.This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
20.Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
21.Taco, Meet Shawarma
22.How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
23.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
24.Meet the Coffee Virtuoso of Jeju Island
25.A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life
Mutlaq Khader Salem Al-Juwain lives in a goat-hair tent in the desert in Jordan. His family has called Wadi Rum, a remote landscape known as the Valley of the Moon, home for centuries. It’s hot, water has to be trucked in, and Al-Juwain drives for miles to buy supplies. But the desert life is for him. He loves being surrounded by all of his animals, including camels, sheep and dogs. He enjoys pan roasting his own coffee over a fire every morning. And there’s nothing quite like nighttime when the moon glows from above.
Location
Wadi Rum, JordanFull Map
15 videos | 26 min
4 videos | 13 min
6 videos | 25 min
8 videos | 16 min