Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries

Mutlaq Khader Salem Al-Juwain lives in a goat-hair tent in the desert in Jordan. His family has called Wadi Rum, a remote landscape known as the Valley of the Moon, home for centuries. It’s hot, water has to be trucked in, and Al-Juwain drives for miles to buy supplies. But the desert life is for him. He loves being surrounded by all of his animals, including camels, sheep and dogs. He enjoys pan roasting his own coffee over a fire every morning. And there’s nothing quite like nighttime when the moon glows from above.