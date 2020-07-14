Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Stargazing the Stories in the Sky in Dubai
1:00

2.Stargazing the Stories in the Sky in Dubai

3.
How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
11:42

3.How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit

4.
The Last Steps | A Great Big Film
20:19

4.The Last Steps | A Great Big Film

5.
These Aussies Live In A Town Underground
2:10

5.These Aussies Live In A Town Underground

6.
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
3:29

6.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing

7.
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
14:55

7.A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace

8.
From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds
3:11

8.From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds

9.
Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
4:05

9.Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano

10.
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
2:24

10.Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar

11.
Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
2:40

11.Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop

12.
Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
2:42

12.Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes

13.
Coffee in Turkey
1:00

13.Coffee in Turkey

14.
Coffee in Ethiopia
1:00

14.Coffee in Ethiopia

15.
Coffee in Mexico
1:00

15.Coffee in Mexico

16.
Coffee in Sweden
1:00

16.Coffee in Sweden

17.
Coffee in Vietnam
1:00

17.Coffee in Vietnam

18.
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
2:12

18.Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon

19.
This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
1:21

19.This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage

20.
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
1:15

20.Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia

21.
Taco, Meet Shawarma
2:42

21.Taco, Meet Shawarma

22.
How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
6:09

22.How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border

23.
This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
1:06

23.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup

24.
Meet the Coffee Virtuoso of Jeju Island
2:34

24.Meet the Coffee Virtuoso of Jeju Island

25.
A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life
1:36

25.A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life

Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries

Mutlaq Khader Salem Al-Juwain lives in a goat-hair tent in the desert in Jordan. His family has called Wadi Rum, a remote landscape known as the Valley of the Moon, home for centuries. It’s hot, water has to be trucked in, and Al-Juwain drives for miles to buy supplies. But the desert life is for him. He loves being surrounded by all of his animals, including camels, sheep and dogs. He enjoys pan roasting his own coffee over a fire every morning. And there’s nothing quite like nighttime when the moon glows from above.

Culture

Location

Wadi Rum, Jordan

Full Map
Up Next
Stargazing the Stories in the Sky in Dubai
Up Next
1:00
Stargazing the Stories in the Sky in Dubai
Up Next
11:42
How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
Up Next
20:19
The Last Steps | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:10
These Aussies Live In A Town Underground
Up Next
3:29
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
3:11
From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds
Up Next
4:05
Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:40
Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
Up Next
2:42
Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
coffee, Turkey, Turkish, roaster, strong, dark, drink coffee
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Turkey
coffee, ethiopia, coffee beans, roast, family, tradition, drink, hot
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Ethiopia
cafe de olla, mexico, coffee, panela, boil, jaggery, cinnamon
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Mexico
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
coffee, around the world, Vietnamese coffee, cup, drink, cup of coffee, roasters, grains
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Vietnam
Up Next
2:12
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
Up Next
1:21
This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
Up Next
1:15
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
Up Next
2:42
Taco, Meet Shawarma
Up Next
6:09
How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
Up Next
1:06
This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
Up Next
2:34
Meet the Coffee Virtuoso of Jeju Island
Up Next
1:36
A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life

Related Stories

Up Next
2:37
Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
Up Next
4:03
The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits
Up Next
3:30
In Iran, Making Rose Water Is a Family Tradition
Up Next
3:00
This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
Up Next
2:55
Sipping On Sheep’s Vodka
Up Next
2:35
The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
Up Next
1:00
The Last Steps | Trailer
Up Next
2:33
The First Women's Self Defense Studio in the Middle East
Up Next
2:17
Sheep and the City: Nashville's Urban Shepherd
Up Next
2:25
This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People
Up Next
2:32
Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale
Up Next
2:40
Korea's Ultimate Hangover Cure
Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City
Up Next
1:48
Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City
Handcrafting Giant Red Lanterns in Tuntou, China, for Lunar New Year
Up Next
2:00
Handcrafting Giant Red Lanterns in Tuntou, China
The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
Up Next
1:44
The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
Up Next
11:58
Across
india, boat, river, snake boat
Up Next
3:05
Crafting India’s 120-Foot-Long Snake Boats
Up Next
2:21
Stilt Fishing in Sri Lanka
Up Next
2:39
The Surprising Story Behind an Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Special Effect
Up Next
2:23
Handcrafting Papal Bells With Italy's Oldest Family Business
Master Miller Maarten Dolman Operates One of Holland’s Most Famous Windmills
Up Next
3:10
Visiting One of the Last of Holland’s Master Millers
Up Next
2:52
The Globemakers: Craft with a Modern Spin

Recommended Playlists

These Sandwiches Are Superb

15 videos | 26 min

CJ McCollum: Mentoring the Next Generation

4 videos | 13 min

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Cat Tales

8 videos | 16 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:26
A Beacon of Hope in Yemen
Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks
Up Next
3:14
Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:21
Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
Up Next
2:45
Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
Up Next
2:33
Dancing Among the Clouds
Up Next
2:14
Before There Were Cowboys, There Were Csikós
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
1:36
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
2:40
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
To the Class of 2020, Inspiration From the People Who Inspire Us
Up Next
3:32
To the Class of 2020, Inspiration From the People Who Inspire Us
Up Next
2:32
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
1:45
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
Up Next
2:27
The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Up Next
2:54
The Man, the Myth, the Cube
glass, glass artist, Murano, Venice, Italy, tradition, crystal, Japanese, craft, oven, artist
Up Next
3:10
The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water
Up Next
1:14
A Technicolor Dream Castle Sits Empty in Italy
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
3:21
Exploring the Swiss Alps by Cable Car
Up Next
2:22
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.