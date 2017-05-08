How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez’s Chaotic Sound

2.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
3.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
4.Mewsic To Meow Ears
5.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
6.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
7.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
8.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
9.The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
10.The Lone Geologist Working to Save the Dead Sea
11.A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
12.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
13.Meet the King of Fake Cash
14.Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
15.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
16. China’s Best Leaf Musician
17.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
18.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
19.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
20.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
21.Hip-Hop and Horses
22.Reinventing Electronic Music With Dubai’s Cellist DJ
23.Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
24.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
25.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Noga Erez is an Israeli electronic music producer, singer, songwriter and DJ. Her powerful, chaotic sound is a mashup of hip-hop, pop and techno. Growing up in Israel has had a major influence on her lyrics. Her experiences living in a conflict zone fuel her criticism of politicians and contemporary society. As she gains worldwide recognition, Erez has come to form an integral part of the female-dominated Israeli EDM scene.
