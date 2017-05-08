Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez's Chaotic Sound

Noga Erez is an Israeli electronic music producer, singer, songwriter and DJ. Her powerful, chaotic sound is a mashup of hip-hop, pop and techno. Growing up in Israel has had a major influence on her lyrics. Her experiences living in a conflict zone fuel her criticism of politicians and contemporary society. As she gains worldwide recognition, Erez has come to form an integral part of the female-dominated Israeli EDM scene.

Culture
Profiles

Location

Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Full Map
