Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name

2.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
3.The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
4.Love and Monsters
5.What It’s Like to Trim the Biggest Hedges in the United Kingdom
6.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
7.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
8.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
9.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
10.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
11.Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
12.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
13.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
14.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
15.Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor
16.Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
17.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
18.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
19.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
20.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
21.Reclaiming Coal Country: From Abandoned Mines to Organic Farms
22."What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"
23.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
24.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
25.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
At 58 letters, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyllllantysiliogogogoch is the longest town name in all of Europe. It wasn't always the town's name, though—in the 1860s, the name was developed as a way to entice tourists to make the town a stop on their travels. It's an amalgamation of the Welsh words and names for local landmarks, and it's probably the best PR stunt of the 1860s—or today. So yeah, welcome to Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyllllantysiliogogogoch! You don't need to be able to say it to enjoy your stay.
Location
Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyllllantysiliogogogoch, Wales, U.K.Full Map
