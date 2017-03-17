GBSLogoWithName
Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name

At 58 letters, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyllllantysiliogogogoch is the longest town name in all of Europe. It wasn't always the town's name, though—in the 1860s, the name was developed as a way to entice tourists to make the town a stop on their travels. It's an amalgamation of the Welsh words and names for local landmarks, and it's probably the best PR stunt of the 1860s—or today. So yeah, welcome to Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyllllantysiliogogogoch! You don't need to be able to say it to enjoy your stay.

Location

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyllllantysiliogogogoch, Wales, U.K.

