House of Bones: L.A.’s Hidden Whale Warehouse

An unmarked warehouse in Los Angeles houses the nation's second largest collection of marine mammal specimens (read: bones and eyeballs). What researchers have learned from the skeletons at this warehouse is helping shape the way we understand marine mammals and their place in our ecosystem.

Location

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Full Map
