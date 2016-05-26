House of Bones: L.A.’s Hidden Whale Warehouse

2.The Tailor Making Mariachis Look Their Best
3.How to Conduct an Orchestra
4.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
5.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
6.The Hair Artist Working With Madonna and Katy Perry
7.Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
8.A School to Nurture LA’s Homeless Youth
9.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
10.Riding (Horses) for Compton
11.Picking It Up Again: L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
12.The Day It Rained Whale
13.How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
14.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
15.This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do
16.Rebuilding Dinosaurs with the 'Skeleton Crew'
17.Real Street Food: Urban Foraging in Los Angeles
18.Roller Skating Is Back, and It’s Got Moxie
19.Go Ahead, Laugh at Her
20.A Whale of a Task: Sculpting Model Giants by Hand
21.Welcome to the Trap: Compton's Finger-Licking Good Home Kitchen
22.Massively Majestic: What It Feels Like To Swim With Whales
23.The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
24.The Library That Checks Out Dead Animals
25.A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding
An unmarked warehouse in Los Angeles houses the nation's second largest collection of marine mammal specimens (read: bones and eyeballs). What researchers have learned from the skeletons at this warehouse is helping shape the way we understand marine mammals and their place in our ecosystem.
