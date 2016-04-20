GBSLogoWithName
Video
Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor

Actor Anthony Carrigan has been in some of your favorite T.V. shows, and it's usually as a villain. Carrigan has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. Though he said losing his hair was terrifying, it's taught him to accept himself and be authentic, and that's what it takes to be a successful actor.

Location

New York, NY, USA

Full Map
