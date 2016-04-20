Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor

2.Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
3.The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
4.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
5.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
6.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
7.Reclaiming Coal Country: From Abandoned Mines to Organic Farms
8.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
9.This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
10.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
11.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
12.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
13.Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance
14.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
15.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
16.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
17.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
18.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
19.The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
20.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
21.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
22.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
23.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
24.Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
25.Pretty, Big and Dancing
Actor Anthony Carrigan has been in some of your favorite T.V. shows, and it's usually as a villain. Carrigan has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. Though he said losing his hair was terrifying, it's taught him to accept himself and be authentic, and that's what it takes to be a successful actor.
Location
New York, NY, USAFull Map
10 videos | 25 min
8 videos | 22 min
5 videos | 10 min
2 videos | 6 min