Must Love Bugs

Entomologists Charlie and Lois O’Brien have the largest private collection of insects in the world. In their 50+ years of marriage, these real life “love bugs” have traveled the world gathering specimens for their unique collection. Now in their 80s, the couple plans to donate the 1.25 million bugs carefully catalogued in their Arizona home to a research university. Even without their insects, the love they built on little legs, wings and stingers will live on.