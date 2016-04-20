Must Love Bugs

2.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
3.Helping New Moms Find Support and Community
4.Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
5.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
6.The Master Matador Tailor
7.Ropes, Rhythm and Life: Inside Competitive Double Dutch
8.Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
9.Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive
10.Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
11.How to Run Away and Join the Circus
12.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
13.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
14.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang's Incredible Paper Creations
15.Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
16.The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
17.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
18.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
19.Reclaiming Coal Country: From Abandoned Mines to Organic Farms
20.Cross a Canyon on Peru’s Last Handwoven Bridge
21.Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
22.How an Innovative Community Experiment Revitalized a Seoul Neighborhood
23.Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
24.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
25.Hanging Ten With Dubai’s Tight-Knit Surfing Community
Entomologists Charlie and Lois O’Brien have the largest private collection of insects in the world. In their 50+ years of marriage, these real life “love bugs” have traveled the world gathering specimens for their unique collection. Now in their 80s, the couple plans to donate the 1.25 million bugs carefully catalogued in their Arizona home to a research university. Even without their insects, the love they built on little legs, wings and stingers will live on.
Location
Green Valley, AZ, USAFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
200 videos | 637 min
9 videos | 25 min
2 videos | 9 min