Great Big Story
Video
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience

For South Korea, kimchi is a symbol of national pride, and Kim Myung-Sung makes some of the best fermented vegetables around. Originally inclined to make a delicious gift for his wife, he has since committed his life to making the perfect kimchi. Here's his secret.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Adventures
Origins
Food & Drink

Location

South Korea

