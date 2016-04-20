GBSLogoWithName
Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing

Be it the gentle patter of a misty morning drizzle or the din of a deluging downpour, we all know the sight, the sound, even the smell, of rain. Dutch artist Aliki van der Kruijis felt the beauty behind rain should be celebrated and documented, so she developed a method of "pluviography"—drawing with rain—to imprint raindrops onto wearable textiles. Her hope is that people will begin to see rain's beauty via her artwork.

For full episodes of 'That's Amazing', our collaboration with The Weather Channel, check out our playlist.

Location

The Hague, Netherlands

