Video
Hard Ship | A Great Big Film
3.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero

4.Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City

5.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew

6.Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound

7.The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water

8.Exploring Nature's Highs and Lows

9.Challenging Nature

10.Sails, Sweat and Sea: Hand-building the World's Biggest Dhow

11.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record

12.The Risk Takers

13.Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise

14.Comanche: A Great Big Film Trailer

15.Making Jewelry From Scraps of Detroit Graffiti

16.South Korea’s Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Is a Floating Festival of Light

17.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

18.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.

19.Turning Houses into Homes for the Formerly Homeless

20.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug

21.China’s City of Canals

22.Up Close and Personal With Norwegian Orcas

23.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea

24.Hard Ship | Coming December 1

25.Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken

Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code

If you’re a sailor aboard a freighter in the Great Lakes, it’s very difficult to get ashore to shop for supplies or mail a letter. Luckily, there’s one small tugboat that has been delivering mail, packages, and goods to ships in these lakes for the past 142 years: the J.W. Westcott. Operating out of Detroit, the J.W. Westcott is the only floating ZIP code in the United States and it delivers its mail by the pail.

Location

Detroit, MI, USA

Related Stories

Up Next
2:08
Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
Up Next
1:45
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
Up Next
2:38
Welcome to Driver's Ed ... For Supertankers
Up Next
1:22
Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Up Next
2:25
This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People
Up Next
2:16
Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
Up Next
2:20
Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith
Up Next
1:50
Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman
Up Next
1:45
The Original Donald Trump
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:30
One Step at a Time: The First Elephant Prosthetics
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
4:03
The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits
Up Next
2:41
The Zoo Run By Inmates
Up Next
1:33
Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
1:51
The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
plant a tree, tree, planet earth, india, baby
Up Next
2:44
This Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born
Up Next
2:42
Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
Up Next
1:38
I (Don't) Want My Baby Back Ribs
Up Next
2:46
Songs of Comfort at the End of Life
Celebrating Black Excellence By Photographing Children as Black History Icons
Up Next
3:14
Celebrating Black Excellence By Photographing Children as Black History Icons
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Up Next
2:54
The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry

