Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code

2.Hard Ship | A Great Big Film
3.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
4.Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City
5.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
6.Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound
7.The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
8.Exploring Nature's Highs and Lows
9.Challenging Nature
10.Sails, Sweat and Sea: Hand-building the World's Biggest Dhow
11.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
12.The Risk Takers
13.Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
14.Comanche: A Great Big Film Trailer
15.Making Jewelry From Scraps of Detroit Graffiti
16.South Korea’s Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Is a Floating Festival of Light
17.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
18.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
19.Turning Houses into Homes for the Formerly Homeless
20.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
21.China’s City of Canals
22.Up Close and Personal With Norwegian Orcas
23.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
24.Hard Ship | Coming December 1
25.Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken
If you’re a sailor aboard a freighter in the Great Lakes, it’s very difficult to get ashore to shop for supplies or mail a letter. Luckily, there’s one small tugboat that has been delivering mail, packages, and goods to ships in these lakes for the past 142 years: the J.W. Westcott. Operating out of Detroit, the J.W. Westcott is the only floating ZIP code in the United States and it delivers its mail by the pail.
Location
Detroit, MI, USA
