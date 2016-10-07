Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code

If you’re a sailor aboard a freighter in the Great Lakes, it’s very difficult to get ashore to shop for supplies or mail a letter. Luckily, there’s one small tugboat that has been delivering mail, packages, and goods to ships in these lakes for the past 142 years: the J.W. Westcott. Operating out of Detroit, the J.W. Westcott is the only floating ZIP code in the United States and it delivers its mail by the pail.