Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia

2.How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood
3.How People Drink Soup Around the World
4.Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
5.Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
6.Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
7.The Sacred Craft of Soap Making in Palestine
8.Here’s Why You Were Forced to Square Dance
9.Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
10.Handcrafting Traditional Portuguese Tiles in Lisbon
11.A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)
12.California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home
13.Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
14.The 14-Year-Old CEO
15.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
16.Meet the Culinary King of Queens
17.Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
18.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
19.The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
20.Schaller & Weber is New York City’s Iconic Old School Butcher Shop
21.Reclaiming Native American Art
22.In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
23.Seoul: Wang Mandu
24.France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
25.The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
Yasir Ferry Ismatrada’s grandfather invented dirty noodles and opened a factory in Yogyakarta, Indonesia to make them. But maximizing profits was never his goal. He was all about providing jobs for local people while making good food. Eswatrada, who now runs the community-oriented business, shows us how he makes dirty noodles using the same traditional techniques his grandfather used. And he explains how dirty noodles (which aren’t really dirty) got their name.
Location
Yogyakarta, IndonesiaFull Map
9 videos | 28 min
8 videos | 22 min
6 videos | 13 min
1 video | 7 min