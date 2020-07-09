Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood
4:33

2.How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood

3.
How People Drink Soup Around the World
17:19

3.How People Drink Soup Around the World

4.
Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
2:37

4.Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos

5.
Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
2:18

5.Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition

6.
Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
3:23

6.Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup

7.
The Sacred Craft of Soap Making in Palestine
2:24

7.The Sacred Craft of Soap Making in Palestine

8.
Here’s Why You Were Forced to Square Dance
1:22

8.Here’s Why You Were Forced to Square Dance

9.
Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
2:34

9.Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline

10.
Handcrafting Traditional Portuguese Tiles in Lisbon
3:04

10.Handcrafting Traditional Portuguese Tiles in Lisbon

11.
A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)
3:17

11.A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)

12.
California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home
4:08

12.California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home

13.
Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
2:46

13.Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side

14.
The 14-Year-Old CEO
2:48

14.The 14-Year-Old CEO

15.
San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
2:43

15.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food

16.
Meet the Culinary King of Queens
3:12

16.Meet the Culinary King of Queens

17.
Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
2:43

17.Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom

18.
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
3:14

18.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá

19.
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
2:43

19.The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn

20.
Schaller & Weber is New York City’s Iconic Old School Butcher Shop
1:08

20.Schaller & Weber is New York City’s Iconic Old School Butcher Shop

21.
Reclaiming Native American Art
2:31

21.Reclaiming Native American Art

22.
In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
6:40

22.In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult

23.
Seoul: Wang Mandu
1:00

23.Seoul: Wang Mandu

24.
France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
2:57

24.France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper

25.
The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
2:55

25.The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand

Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia

Yasir Ferry Ismatrada’s grandfather invented dirty noodles and opened a factory in Yogyakarta, Indonesia to make them. But maximizing profits was never his goal. He was all about providing jobs for local people while making good food. Eswatrada, who now runs the community-oriented business, shows us how he makes dirty noodles using the same traditional techniques his grandfather used. And he explains how dirty noodles (which aren’t really dirty) got their name.

Food & Drink

Location

Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Full Map
Up Next
How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood
Up Next
4:33
How One Dad Started a Movement to Celebrate Black Fatherhood
How People Drink Soup Around the World
Up Next
17:19
How People Drink Soup Around the World
Up Next
2:37
Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
Up Next
2:18
Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
Up Next
3:23
Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
The Sacred Craft of Soap Making in Nablus, Palestine
Up Next
2:24
The Sacred Craft of Soap Making in Palestine
Up Next
1:22
Here’s Why You Were Forced to Square Dance
Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
Up Next
2:34
Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
Sant’Anna Tiles: Handcrafting Traditional Portuguese Tiles in Lisbon
Up Next
3:04
Handcrafting Traditional Portuguese Tiles in Lisbon
A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)
Up Next
3:17
A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)
The Homecoming Project: Helping Former Prisoners Find New Homes
Up Next
4:08
California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home
Up Next
2:46
Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
Up Next
2:48
The 14-Year-Old CEO
Up Next
2:43
San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
Up Next
3:12
Meet the Culinary King of Queens
Up Next
2:43
Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
2:43
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
Schaller & Weber: New York City’s Old School Butcher Has Been in Business More T
Up Next
1:08
Schaller & Weber is New York City’s Iconic Old School Butcher Shop
Up Next
2:31
Reclaiming Native American Art
Up Next
6:40
In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
kimchi, wang mandu, bites, seoul, korea, street food, chopsticks
Up Next
1:00
Seoul: Wang Mandu
Up Next
2:57
France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
Up Next
2:55
The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand

Related Stories

Up Next
2:19
Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
Up Next
1:45
One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
Up Next
2:16
Reading and Rollin’
Up Next
2:48
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
Up Next
2:38
Cuba's Flying Pizzas
Up Next
2:29
The Dark Side of the Coop
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
3:15
Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea
Up Next
1:10
Breaking Fast in Indonesia
Up Next
1:06
London: Mushroom Beiju
Up Next
1:16
The Sulawesi Tarictic Hornbill’s Flight for Survival
Up Next
3:20
Giving Back, One Basketball Court at a Time
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
2:26
Meet the Man Bringing IT Skills to the Sea
Up Next
1:24
This 'Bearcat' Smells Like Popcorn
Up Next
2:41
Crafting the Perfect Sound
Up Next
3:13
Japan’s Famous Black Ramen
Up Next
4:16
Elevating Peruvian Cuisine
Up Next
3:40
The City of Scents
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
Up Next
2:24
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
Up Next
3:20
Around the World in 6,856 Birds
Up Next
2:50
One at a Time: Ski the Old-School Way
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
2:47
How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
Up Next
1:07
Inside the Making of AM i A MAN with Jon Boogz, Lil Buck and Sol Guy

Recommended Playlists

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

9 videos | 28 min

The Wild World of Plants

8 videos | 22 min

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:50
This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory
Up Next
2:42
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
2:35
Cultivating Japan’s Rare White Strawberry
Up Next
3:55
Bringing Mole to Many
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
2:30
These Monks Make a Wicked Hot Sauce
Up Next
1:06
Delhi: Moonglet
Up Next
2:46
Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
Up Next
2:39
Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles
siracha, hot sauce, chili paste, condiment
Up Next
3:32
The Secret to Sriracha Hot Sauce’s Success
Up Next
1:06
London: Naga Delhi Burger
Up Next
2:43
San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
Up Next
3:02
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
Up Next
6:37
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
How People Drink Soup Around the World
Up Next
17:19
How People Drink Soup Around the World
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
Up Next
2:39
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
Up Next
2:55
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
Up Next
1:01
Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
2:24
India’s Red Gold
Up Next
1:38
Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
Up Next
2:26
Fighting Hunger With Knowledge
Up Next
1:00
Delhi: Samosa Hub

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.