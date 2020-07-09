Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia

Yasir Ferry Ismatrada’s grandfather invented dirty noodles and opened a factory in Yogyakarta, Indonesia to make them. But maximizing profits was never his goal. He was all about providing jobs for local people while making good food. Eswatrada, who now runs the community-oriented business, shows us how he makes dirty noodles using the same traditional techniques his grandfather used. And he explains how dirty noodles (which aren’t really dirty) got their name.