Making Divine Candied Fruit in France

Sweet dreams are made of Pierre Lilamand’s candied fruit. He is the fifth-generation member of his family making this delectable treat in the quaint village of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France. The confectioner shows us how to preserve cantaloupe, apricots, strawberries, and oranges in sugar syrup. His recipes go way, way back—candied fruit fans Nostradamus and Olivier de Serres swore by them four centuries ago.



