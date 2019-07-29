GBSLogoWithName
In Iran, Making Rose Water Is a Family Tradition

You’ve probably spritzed rose water on your face, or drank rose water tea. It’s trendy now, though the aromatic liquid has been a staple for centuries in the Middle East. The world’s best rose water is made by experts like Moshen Ghaffari in Iran’s Qamsar District. The soil content, sea level, temperature and gentle winds make the area perfect for growing roses. Moshen’s family uses copper pots to produce “double-fired” rose water. How many freshly-picked flowers does it take to make one liter? The answer might surprise you.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

Qamsar, Iran

Full Map
