In Iran, Making Rose Water Is a Family Tradition

2.The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
3.Weaving the Silk Threads of History
4.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
5.Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
6.Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
7.The Monks of Mount Athos
8.The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
9.Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
10.Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
11.Spinning Silk From the Sea
12.Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
13.How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
14.An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away
15.A Dyeing Tradition
16.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
17.Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
18.New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
19.A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
20.Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
21.Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
22.The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
23.In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
24.The Kings of Cork
25.The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
26.The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
You’ve probably spritzed rose water on your face, or drank rose water tea. It’s trendy now, though the aromatic liquid has been a staple for centuries in the Middle East. The world’s best rose water is made by experts like Moshen Ghaffari in Iran’s Qamsar District. The soil content, sea level, temperature and gentle winds make the area perfect for growing roses. Moshen’s family uses copper pots to produce “double-fired” rose water. How many freshly-picked flowers does it take to make one liter? The answer might surprise you.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
Location
Qamsar, IranFull Map
