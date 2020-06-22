Building a Community for Black Surfers in the Rockaways

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Chronicling Fatherhood on YouTube
3:07

2.Chronicling Fatherhood on YouTube

3.
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
2:16

3.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing

4.
How People Are Standing With Black Lives Matter Around the World
3:57

4.How People Are Standing With Black Lives Matter Around the World

5.
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
2:25

5.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing

6.
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
7:32

6.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC

7.
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
3:27

7.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet

8.
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
3:38

8.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System

9.
After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
3:35

9.After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard

10.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

10.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

11.
For Black Military Servicewomen, a Friend on the Outside
3:29

11.For Black Military Servicewomen, a Friend on the Outside

12.
This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
3:25

12.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew

13.
The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
1:43

13.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old

14.
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
2:56

14.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea

15.
Hiding in Plain Sight
1:35

15.Hiding in Plain Sight

16.
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
2:49

16.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music

17.
Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America’s Black Cowboys
2:39

17.Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America’s Black Cowboys

18.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

18.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

19.
The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film
13:02

19.The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film

20.
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
6:14

20.Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing

21.
Oceanic Trouble? Summon These Aquanauts! | That's Amazing
4:03

21.Oceanic Trouble? Summon These Aquanauts! | That's Amazing

22.
Photographing Liquid Mountains
6:01

22.Photographing Liquid Mountains

23.
Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
2:30

23.Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time

24.
The Intrepid Explorers
41:22

24.The Intrepid Explorers

25.
How to Eat Like a Hindu God
2:47

25.How to Eat Like a Hindu God

Building a Community for Black Surfers in the Rockaways

The organizer of a Black Lives Matter surfing event, Lou Harris is blazing a trail for Black surfers in the Rockaways.

Sports & Action
Culture

Location

Rockaway Beach, Queens

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:07
Chronicling Fatherhood on YouTube
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
How People Are Standing With Black Lives Matter Around the World
Up Next
3:57
How People Are Standing With Black Lives Matter Around the World
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
Up Next
2:25
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
3:35
After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
3:29
For Black Military Servicewomen, a Friend on the Outside
Up Next
3:25
This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
Up Next
1:43
The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
1:35
Hiding in Plain Sight
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
Up Next
2:39
Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America’s Black Cowboys
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
13:02
The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film
Up Next
6:14
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
Up Next
4:03
Oceanic Trouble? Summon These Aquanauts! | That's Amazing
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
2:30
Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
Up Next
41:22
The Intrepid Explorers
Up Next
2:47
How to Eat Like a Hindu God

Related Stories

Up Next
2:58
Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
2:43
Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
Up Next
2:30
Hanging Ten With Dubai’s Tight-Knit Surfing Community
Up Next
3:12
Join the Queen of the Mantas for a Swim With Gentle Giants
Up Next
2:41
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
Up Next
10:48
In Chicago, a Home Away From Violence
Up Next
2:12
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
1:10
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
Up Next
2:54
In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
Up Next
2:29
The Dark Side of the Coop
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
2:41
A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
2:00
Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
Up Next
3:15
Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
3:20
The Dance Troupe Setting the Trend
Up Next
00:41
Fighting Poaching on the Open Ocean: A Great Big Film Trailer
Up Next
3:38
Explore 'The Aquatic World' With Philippe Cousteau in 360 Degrees
Up Next
2:40
Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken
Up Next
1:16
Sneak Peek: The Aquatic World With Philippe Cousteau Season 2
Up Next
2:41
Before Afropunk, There Was Fishbone
Up Next
2:46
Exploring the Ocean’s Nursery

Recommended Playlists

This One’s for Bicycle Lovers

20 videos | 69 min

For Book Lovers Only

8 videos | 18 min

Sky Is Not the Limit

5 videos | 14 min

The Global Energy Challenge

4 videos | 14 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
3:57
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
1:33
Walk 'Til You Drop: The Story Behind Sports Betting
Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
1:12
The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
Up Next
3:41
Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
2:18
Try To Stop Me: Designer Denim Fit For Wheelchairs
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:16
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
Up Next
2:48
The Secret Behind the World’s Best Green Tea
Up Next
3:14
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:28
The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN