Half Horse, Half Rhino? The Malayan Tapir Fights For Its Future

This smartly-dressed vegetarian is Kruze. He's a Malayan Tapir. Though his diet consists of plants, he's got razor-sharp teeth he can use to defend himself. Sadly, this isn't enough to protect him from human threats to his natural habitat in Southeast Asia.

Nature
Read more on Wikipedia

Location

Malaysia

Full Map
