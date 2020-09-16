In Malaysia, Darth Vader Is Leading a Shadow Puppetry Revival

The Force is strong in Tinto Chou. The shadow puppet designer is using “Star Wars” characters like Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker to get audiences interested in the ancient art of wayang kulit. We visit Chou in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to see how he and a 13th generation master puppeteer known as Pak Dain are taking delighted audiences to a galaxy far, far away with every epic performance.