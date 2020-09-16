In Malaysia, Darth Vader Is Leading a Shadow Puppetry Revival

2.Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks
3.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
4.Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
5.Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
6.Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
7.Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
8.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
9.Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
10.Beware the Executioner at Harlem’s Apollo Theater
11.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
12.How People Take Their Tea Around the World
13.Thank ‘Star Wars’ For Laser Tag
14.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
15.Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
16.Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
17.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
18.The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
19.Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
20.Dancing in the Dark
21.Tatatau in the Cook Islands
22.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
23.A Family of Marionette Makers
24.This Guy Wrote ‘Star Wars’ (And His First Name Isn't George)
25.China’s Rich Tradition of Embroidering
The Force is strong in Tinto Chou. The shadow puppet designer is using “Star Wars” characters like Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker to get audiences interested in the ancient art of wayang kulit. We visit Chou in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to see how he and a 13th generation master puppeteer known as Pak Dain are taking delighted audiences to a galaxy far, far away with every epic performance.
