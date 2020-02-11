The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics

Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport that combines yoga poses with the athleticism of gymnastics—all performed while perched atop a vertical wooden pole. Uday Deshpande teaches Mallakhamb in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Anyone who aspires to master this practice, needs to possess mental and physical strength, flexibility and a certain amount of fearlessness.



