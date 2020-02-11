Quantcast
Video
The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics

Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport that combines yoga poses with the athleticism of gymnastics—all performed while perched atop a vertical wooden pole. Uday Deshpande teaches Mallakhamb in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Anyone who aspires to master this practice, needs to possess mental and physical strength, flexibility and a certain amount of fearlessness.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Full Map
