The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics

2.The World’s Best Delivery Service? Lunch in Mumbai
3.The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
4.Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
5.Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist
6.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
7.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
8.This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
9.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
10.How Recycling Flowers Can Save India’s Sacred River
11.After Being Partially Paralyzed, Hannah Gavios Is Completing Marathons
12.It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
13.How Robots Are Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 in India
14.This Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born
15.Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
16.The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports
17.How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
18.True Grit: Training for Tug of War
19.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
20.Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
21.Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling
22.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
23.Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
24.Why the Vada Pav Is Mumbai’s Most Popular Sandwich
25.These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team
Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport that combines yoga poses with the athleticism of gymnastics—all performed while perched atop a vertical wooden pole. Uday Deshpande teaches Mallakhamb in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Anyone who aspires to master this practice, needs to possess mental and physical strength, flexibility and a certain amount of fearlessness.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
Location
Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaFull Map
5 videos | 5 min
2 videos | 5 min
10 videos | 26 min
3 videos | 5 min