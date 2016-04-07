The Mystery of Shell Grotto

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Hungover Origins of Brunch
1:31

2.The Hungover Origins of Brunch

3.
The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
2:20

3.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love

4.
Breaking Fast in England
1:06

4.Breaking Fast in England

5.
Turning Precious Metals into Art
1:06

5.Turning Precious Metals into Art

6.
Multi-Cultural By Design
1:06

6.Multi-Cultural By Design

7.
God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
2:47

7.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)

8.
How One Man Rebuilt a WWII Spitfire Plane By Hand
3:22

8.How One Man Rebuilt a WWII Spitfire Plane By Hand

9.
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
3:16

9.The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club

10.
The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings
3:13

10.The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings

11.
Exploring Dominican Republic’s Undersea Caves
3:27

11.Exploring Dominican Republic’s Undersea Caves

12.
Discovering and Rediscovering Asia’s Longest Cave
2:40

12.Discovering and Rediscovering Asia’s Longest Cave

13.
Enter the Deadliest Garden in the World
2:21

13.Enter the Deadliest Garden in the World

14.
Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
22:07

14.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record

15.
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
2:12

15.Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon

16.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

16.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

17.
Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
1:34

17.Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms

18.
Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
5:00

18.Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing

19.
Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels
1:39

19.Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels

20.
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
4:39

20.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing

21.
The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
2:43

21.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing

22.
Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
1:26

22.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws

23.
Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment
2:28

23.Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment

24.
Get Lost With the World's Master Maze Maker
2:16

24.Get Lost With the World's Master Maze Maker

25.
A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
2:31

25.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man

The Mystery of Shell Grotto

Less than six feet beneath a residential neighborhood in the English seaside town of Margate lies a mysterious underground cavern. Nicknamed Shell Grotto, the subterranean passages wind for 70 feet and are adorned by millions of seashells. Who built the cavern and for what purpose remain a mystery.

Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to England and check out the best hotels in England, too!

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:31
The Hungover Origins of Brunch
Up Next
2:20
The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in England
Up Next
1:06
Turning Precious Metals into Art
Up Next
1:06
Multi-Cultural By Design
Up Next
2:47
God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
Up Next
3:22
How One Man Rebuilt a WWII Spitfire Plane By Hand
Up Next
3:16
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
Up Next
3:13
The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings
Up Next
3:27
Exploring Dominican Republic’s Undersea Caves
Up Next
2:40
Discovering and Rediscovering Asia’s Longest Cave
Up Next
2:21
Enter the Deadliest Garden in the World
Up Next
22:07
Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
Up Next
2:12
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
1:34
Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
Up Next
5:00
Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
Up Next
1:39
Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels
Up Next
4:39
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:43
The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:26
Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
Up Next
2:28
Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment
Up Next
2:16
Get Lost With the World's Master Maze Maker
Up Next
2:31
A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
Related Stories
Up Next
2:39
How Falconry Shaped the English Language
Up Next
3:27
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:16
Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About
Up Next
2:27
Exploring Mystical Underwater Caves
Up Next
1:26
The World's Largest Instrument Is in a Cave
Up Next
7:05
The True Story Behind Gaming’s Most Bizarre Urban Legend
Up Next
2:32
Transitioning To Freedom
Up Next
2:22
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
Up Next
2:45
Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
Up Next
2:28
The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
Up Next
2:35
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
2:52
Revitalizing South Korea’s Oldest Spa Tradition
Up Next
2:11
Rebuilding Dinosaurs with the 'Skeleton Crew'
Up Next
2:34
The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
Up Next
2:45
Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
Up Next
5:16
The Dulser Of Dark Harbor
Up Next
3:31
We Found Lisa Frank!
Up Next
6:01
She’s 90 and a Space Archaeologist, All Thanks to a TED Talk
Up Next
3:18
Believe Us, You’ve Never Seen a Clam Like This
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:16
Guarding the Last Three Northern White Rhinos
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
2:37
Explore the Majestic Sandstone of Vermilion Cliffs
Up Next
2:57
What If Walls Actually Listened?

Recommended Playlists

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

CJ McCollum: Mentoring the Next Generation

4 videos | 13 min

International Women’s Day

15 videos | 45 min

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN