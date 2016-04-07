The Mystery of Shell Grotto

2.The Hungover Origins of Brunch
3.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
4.Breaking Fast in England
5.Turning Precious Metals into Art
6.Multi-Cultural By Design
7.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
8.How One Man Rebuilt a WWII Spitfire Plane By Hand
9.The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
10.The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings
11.Exploring Dominican Republic’s Undersea Caves
12.Discovering and Rediscovering Asia’s Longest Cave
13.Enter the Deadliest Garden in the World
14.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
15.Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
16.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
17.Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
18.Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
19.Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels
20.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
21.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
22.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
23.Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment
24.Get Lost With the World's Master Maze Maker
25.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
Less than six feet beneath a residential neighborhood in the English seaside town of Margate lies a mysterious underground cavern. Nicknamed Shell Grotto, the subterranean passages wind for 70 feet and are adorned by millions of seashells. Who built the cavern and for what purpose remain a mystery.
