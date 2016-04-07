The Mystery of Shell Grotto

Less than six feet beneath a residential neighborhood in the English seaside town of Margate lies a mysterious underground cavern. Nicknamed Shell Grotto, the subterranean passages wind for 70 feet and are adorned by millions of seashells. Who built the cavern and for what purpose remain a mystery.



Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to England and check out the best hotels in England, too!



Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!