Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

2.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
3.A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
4.In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons
5.Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
6.Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone
7.The Sistine Chapel of Sewage
8.Meet the Teenagers Striking With Greta Thunberg for Climate Justice
9.The Loneliest Tree in the World
10.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
11.Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
12.Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
13.The Guardians of Our Planet
14.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
15.Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
16.Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
17.Meet the Man Who Settled Catan
18.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
19.The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
20.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
21.The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy
22.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
23.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
24.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
25.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
In Kassel, Germany, at the very site where Nazis once burned over 2,000 books by Jewish and Marxist writers, one artist has built a colossal tribute to free speech. The “Parthenon of Books” is a giant temporary replica of the famous Greek temple in Athens. The installation is covered by more than 100,000 books that have been banned at various stages throughout history. Created by Argentine artist Marta Minujín, the exhibit is meant to spark debate over censorship in literature. Once the exhibition is over, these books will be handed out to allow the banned to enter literary circulation once more.
Location
Kassel, GermanyFull Map
