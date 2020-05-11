Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party

When a DJ rolls up to a party in Barranquilla, Colombia with a pico, everyone’s in for a good time. A pico is a massive sound system built to pump out music—think a turntable atop a pile of speakers. But a pico is so much more than a machine. Each one is a colorful work of art, customized with hand-drawn paintings of warriors, dragons, whatever the customer wants. Ítalo Antonio Gallo Serrano and his son Ítalo Gallo Jr. build these cultural treasures together in their workshop. It’s a family tradition that goes back nearly 40 years.