Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party

2.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
3.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
4.In Canada, a First Nations Artist Puts a New Spin on Techno Music
5.Painting Fields of Dreams
6.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
7.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
8.Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
9.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
10.Recording the Sounds of Extinction
11.Restoring Havana’s Classic Neon Signs
12.The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees
13.The Mother and Father of the MP3
14.Keep on Rocking in the Arab World
15.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
16.The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
17.Offstage With EDM Superstars Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike
18.Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
19.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
20.Building Robot Symphonies With Wine Glasses and Wheels
21.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
22.How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez’s Chaotic Sound
23.The Sacred Craft of Soap Making in Palestine
24.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
25.Mewsic To Meow Ears
When a DJ rolls up to a party in Barranquilla, Colombia with a pico, everyone’s in for a good time. A pico is a massive sound system built to pump out music—think a turntable atop a pile of speakers. But a pico is so much more than a machine. Each one is a colorful work of art, customized with hand-drawn paintings of warriors, dragons, whatever the customer wants. Ítalo Antonio Gallo Serrano and his son Ítalo Gallo Jr. build these cultural treasures together in their workshop. It’s a family tradition that goes back nearly 40 years.
Location
Barranquilla, Colombia
6 videos | 16 min
2 videos | 9 min
2 videos | 5 min
2 videos | 2 min