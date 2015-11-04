Building Robot Symphonies With Wine Glasses and Wheels

2.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
3.Radio Free Orca: A Broadcast for World Peace
4.How a Robot Hitchhiked Across Canada
5.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
6.Art of the Future: These Interactive Sculptures Respond to You
7.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
8.Recording the Sounds of Extinction
9.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
10.Engineering the Most Annoying Sound Ever
11.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
12.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
13.This “Giraffe Cat” Faces an Uncertain Future
14.The Blanding’s Turtle Keeps a Low Profile to Survive
15.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
16.Japan’s Town With No Waste
17.And Just Like That, You're Struck
18.Protecting the Future of Florida's Sea Turtles | That's Amazing
19.This Big-Billed Toucan Is Losing Its Home
20.This Fiery Spider is Facing a Grim Future
21.The World’s Cutest ‘Pre-School’
22.The Scorpion King
23.A Conversation With Two Sustainability Champions
24.Behold the Colorful Plumage of Peru’s Andean Cock-of-the-Rock
25.A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival
Andy Cavatorta creates new musical instruments and eerie sounds with homemade machines of spinning arms, wine glasses, circuit boards and software. He's basically a sculptor of sound. And oh yeah, Björk commissioned Andy to build her something for her World Tour.
Location
United StatesFull Map
3 videos | 5 min
9 videos | 28 min
7 videos | 21 min
9 videos | 23 min