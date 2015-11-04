Quantcast
Video
Building Robot Symphonies With Wine Glasses and Wheels

Andy Cavatorta creates new musical instruments and eerie sounds with homemade machines of spinning arms, wine glasses, circuit boards and software. He's basically a sculptor of sound. And oh yeah, Björk commissioned Andy to build her something for her World Tour.

Location

United States

