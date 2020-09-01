A Museum Where Mechanical Instruments Play Themselves

2.How a New Generation of Composers are Modernizing Beethoven
Siegfried’s Mechanical Music Cabinet is full of musical instruments. But there aren’t any humans playing them. This museum in Rüdesheim, Germany, displays self-playing contraptions that never miss a note. Some even play Beethoven. Lovingly preserved, the charming contraptions include the Hupfeld Phonoliszt- Violina—a massive machine featuring six violins and a piano.
This Great Big Story was made possible by the German National Tourism Board and BTHVN2020.
