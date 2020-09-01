A Museum Where Mechanical Instruments Play Themselves

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
How a New Generation of Composers are Modernizing Beethoven
1:00

2.How a New Generation of Composers are Modernizing Beethoven

3.
Meet the Man Who Settled Catan
3:49

3.Meet the Man Who Settled Catan

4.
This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
2:36

4.This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal

5.
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
2:31

5.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music

6.
A Vault Of Color: Protecting The World's Rarest Pigments
2:34

6.A Vault Of Color: Protecting The World's Rarest Pigments

7.
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
1:21

7.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

8.
Tagging Germany With Love
2:25

8.Tagging Germany With Love

9.
This Former Militarized Zone Is Now Home to Berlin’s Bearpit Karaoke
2:42

9.This Former Militarized Zone Is Now Home to Berlin’s Bearpit Karaoke

10.
Visiting Landschaftspark in Duisburg, Germany
2:38

10.Visiting Landschaftspark in Duisburg, Germany

11.
A View from Germany’s Bastei Bridge
2:03

11.A View from Germany’s Bastei Bridge

12.
This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin
2:47

12.This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin

13.
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
5:12

13.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology

14.
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
1:43

14.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods

15.
A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic
1:00

15.A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic

16.
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
2:32

16.Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design

17.
Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany
1:03

17.Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany

18.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

18.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

19.
Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
1:29

19.Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum

20.
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
2:35

20.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History

21.
Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian
3:30

21.Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian

22.
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
1:15

22.Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia

23.
Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
1:25

23.Dive into This Museum Under the Waves

24.
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
1:35

24.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny

25.
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
1:58

25.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI

A Museum Where Mechanical Instruments Play Themselves

Siegfried’s Mechanical Music Cabinet is full of musical instruments. But there aren’t any humans playing them. This museum in Rüdesheim, Germany, displays self-playing contraptions that never miss a note. Some even play Beethoven. Lovingly preserved, the charming contraptions include the Hupfeld Phonoliszt- Violina—a massive machine featuring six violins and a piano.

This Great Big Story was made possible by the German National Tourism Board and BTHVN2020.

Location

Rüdesheim, Germany

Full Map
Up Next
How a New Generation of Composers are Modernizing Beethoven
Up Next
1:00
How a New Generation of Composers are Modernizing Beethoven
Up Next
3:49
Meet the Man Who Settled Catan
Up Next
2:36
This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
Up Next
2:31
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
Up Next
2:34
A Vault Of Color: Protecting The World's Rarest Pigments
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
2:25
Tagging Germany With Love
This Former Militarized Zone Is Now Home to Berlin’s Bearpit Karaoke
Up Next
2:42
This Former Militarized Zone Is Now Home to Berlin’s Bearpit Karaoke
Up Next
2:38
Visiting Landschaftspark in Duisburg, Germany
Up Next
2:03
A View from Germany’s Bastei Bridge
germany, gherkin, queen, pickle, pickles, boat
Up Next
2:47
This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin
Up Next
5:12
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
1:43
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
1:00
A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic
Up Next
2:32
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
Up Next
1:03
Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
1:29
Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
Up Next
2:35
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
Up Next
3:30
Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian
Up Next
1:15
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
Up Next
1:25
Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
Up Next
1:35
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI

Related Stories

Up Next
1:48
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
Up Next
1:09
Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant
Up Next
1:06
A Business For Women, Made to Measure
Up Next
3:30
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:40
The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells
Up Next
2:34
This Explorer Shares Shipwrecked Treasures With the World
Up Next
2:47
The Hidden History of Korea's Printing Innovation
Up Next
1:55
Operation Mincemeat: The Trojan Horse of World War II
Up Next
3:17
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
Up Next
1:35
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
4:45
Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Aranmula Kannadi: India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image
Up Next
3:11
India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
2:45
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
Up Next
3:00
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Up Next
2:33
Dancing Among the Clouds
Up Next
18:20
How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World
Up Next
3:43
The City Where the World’s Priciest Watches Are Made
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:51
A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing the Bicycle Wheel
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System

Recommended Playlists

Beethoven 5 Ways

4 videos | 4 min

If You Build It ...

9 videos | 23 min

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

Co-Processing

4 videos | 11 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.