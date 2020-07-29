How Robots Are Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 in India

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
2:36

2.This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal

3.
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
2:24

3.How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile

4.
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
2:22

4.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art

5.
Why the Vada Pav Is Mumbai’s Most Popular Sandwich
3:06

5.Why the Vada Pav Is Mumbai’s Most Popular Sandwich

6.
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
2:34

6.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)

7.
How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World
18:20

7.How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World

8.
This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
5:41

8.This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years

9.
Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
3:00

9.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void

10.
India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image
3:11

10.India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image

11.
One Woman’s Mission to End Polio in Pakistan
2:15

11.One Woman’s Mission to End Polio in Pakistan

12.
The Baby Whisperer
2:25

12.The Baby Whisperer

13.
Drinking Chai in Clay Cups Is Kolkata’s Ancient Tea-Drinking Tradition
2:42

13.Drinking Chai in Clay Cups Is Kolkata’s Ancient Tea-Drinking Tradition

14.
Why One Man Owns 2,371 Cell Phones
3:03

14.Why One Man Owns 2,371 Cell Phones

15.
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
2:24

15.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss

16.
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
3:11

16.How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India

17.
The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
3:18

17.The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics

18.
How Precision Oncology Is Making Strides in the Fight Against Cancer
4:24

18.How Precision Oncology Is Making Strides in the Fight Against Cancer

19.
The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India
3:07

19.The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India

20.
How Virtual Reality Helps Surgery Patients in Rural Mexico
2:51

20.How Virtual Reality Helps Surgery Patients in Rural Mexico

21.
How a Robot Hitchhiked Across Canada
2:15

21.How a Robot Hitchhiked Across Canada

22.
Delivering Mail at the World’s Highest Post Office
3:17

22.Delivering Mail at the World’s Highest Post Office

23.
This Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born
2:44

23.This Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born

24.
The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
1:33

24.The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert

25.
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
1:22

25.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors

How Robots Are Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 in India

The robo-doctor will see you now. Her name is ELF. A humanoid robot, she simulates face-to-face interactions between doctors and patients at a major hospital in India. She helps reduce human interaction to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rajeev Karwal. He is the chairman of Milagrow Robots, a technology company in Gurgaon, India, that makes ELF and other robots revolutionizing healthcare.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Accenture.

Location

Gurgaon, India

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:36
This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
Up Next
2:24
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
Up Next
2:22
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
Vada Pav: How Mumbai’s Best Sandwich Became Popular
Up Next
3:06
Why the Vada Pav Is Mumbai’s Most Popular Sandwich
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
Up Next
18:20
How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World
India’s Maratha Mandir Theater Has Been Screening DDLJ for Over 24 Years
Up Next
5:41
This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
Up Next
3:00
Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
Aranmula Kannadi: India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image
Up Next
3:11
India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image
Up Next
2:15
One Woman’s Mission to End Polio in Pakistan
Up Next
2:25
The Baby Whisperer
Up Next
2:42
Drinking Chai in Clay Cups Is Kolkata’s Ancient Tea-Drinking Tradition
Mr. Nokia Owns 2,371 Cell Phones, and Is Out for a Guinness World Record
Up Next
3:03
Why One Man Owns 2,371 Cell Phones
Up Next
2:24
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
Up Next
3:11
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
Up Next
3:18
The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
Up Next
4:24
How Precision Oncology Is Making Strides in the Fight Against Cancer
Up Next
3:07
The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India
Up Next
2:51
How Virtual Reality Helps Surgery Patients in Rural Mexico
Up Next
2:15
How a Robot Hitchhiked Across Canada
Delivering Mail at the World’s Highest Post Office
Up Next
3:17
Delivering Mail at the World’s Highest Post Office
plant a tree, tree, planet earth, india, baby
Up Next
2:44
This Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born
Up Next
1:33
The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors

Related Stories

Up Next
2:19
Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
Up Next
2:33
Saving India’s Most Sacred River
Up Next
2:09
This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
Up Next
2:38
Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
Up Next
1:33
A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
Up Next
2:31
All Aboard the Lifeline Express
Up Next
1:30
Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
Up Next
1:06
Delhi: Fruit Kulfi
Up Next
3:01
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
Up Next
2:54
The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
Up Next
2:09
The Valley Where Bridges Breathe
Up Next
1:26
The Floating Forests of India
Up Next
1:00
Mumbai: Pizza Dosa
Up Next
1:00
Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri
Up Next
1:01
Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich
Up Next
00:54
Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
2:30
Acing Senior Year at India’s School for Grandmothers
Up Next
2:08
Baba Singh and His 200-Pound Turban
Up Next
2:16
The Birdman of Chennai
Up Next
2:31
A Cafe Run by Heroes
Up Next
2:23
Wedding Food for a Cause
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:48
The World’s Best Delivery Service? Lunch in Mumbai
Up Next
2:46
The Fattiest Pastry in Europe

Recommended Playlists

Co-Processing

3 videos | 8 min

Latinx Excellence

4 videos | 14 min

Grand Scale Art

6 videos | 16 min

native american, indians, founders, traditions, native

Celebrating Native American Culture

11 videos | 27 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.