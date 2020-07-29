How Robots Are Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 in India

The robo-doctor will see you now. Her name is ELF. A humanoid robot, she simulates face-to-face interactions between doctors and patients at a major hospital in India. She helps reduce human interaction to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rajeev Karwal. He is the chairman of Milagrow Robots, a technology company in Gurgaon, India, that makes ELF and other robots revolutionizing healthcare.



This Great Big Story was made possible by Accenture.