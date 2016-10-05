Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World

Quantcast
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
2.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations

A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology
3.A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology

Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
4.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women

The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
5.The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides

The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
6.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet

This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
7.This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme

The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
8.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life

How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
9.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon

Mewsic To Meow Ears
10.Mewsic To Meow Ears

No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
11.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon

Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
12.Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation

Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
13.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year

FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
14.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film

No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
15.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot

The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective
16.The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective

These Women Will Get Medieval on Your Ass
17.These Women Will Get Medieval on Your Ass

The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
18.The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water

Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
19.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder

This Family’s a Real Circus
20.This Family’s a Real Circus

‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
21.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music

Must Love Bugs
22.Must Love Bugs

One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
23.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love

Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
24.Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia

The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
25.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple

Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World

Sandra Aguebor is the first female mechanic in Nigeria and the founder of the Lady Mechanic Initiative, an organization that teaches women from diverse backgrounds how to fix cars and become financially independent. In Aguebor's garage, you’ll find tools to fix cars and so much more.

Location

Lagos, Nigeria

