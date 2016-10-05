Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World

2.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
3.A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology
4.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
5.The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
6.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
7.This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
8.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
9.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
10.Mewsic To Meow Ears
11.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
12.Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
13.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
14.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
15.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
16.The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective
17.These Women Will Get Medieval on Your Ass
18.The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
19.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
20.This Family’s a Real Circus
21.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
22.Must Love Bugs
23.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
24.Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
25.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Sandra Aguebor is the first female mechanic in Nigeria and the founder of the Lady Mechanic Initiative, an organization that teaches women from diverse backgrounds how to fix cars and become financially independent. In Aguebor's garage, you’ll find tools to fix cars and so much more.
