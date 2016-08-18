Better Call Jay: Meet the Lawyer Who Defends Anonymous

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
1:41

2.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

3.
Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
2:34

3.Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft

4.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

4.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

5.
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
4:00

5.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison

6.
How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
3:09

6.How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride

7.
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
2:38

7.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef

8.
The Woman Who Lives with 1,000 Cats
2:10

8.The Woman Who Lives with 1,000 Cats

9.
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
3:43

9.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

10.
Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
2:19

10.Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist

11.
How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History
2:28

11.How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History

12.
He Was Wrongfully Convicted. Now, He's a Defense Lawyer
3:08

12.He Was Wrongfully Convicted. Now, He's a Defense Lawyer

13.
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
6:14

13.Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing

14.
The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
2:22

14.The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing

15.
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
2:17

15.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada

16.
How the Seahorse Whisperer Is Creating a Unique Underwater Community
3:47

16.How the Seahorse Whisperer Is Creating a Unique Underwater Community

17.
Need A Better Password? This 11-Year-Old Will Sell You One
1:54

17.Need A Better Password? This 11-Year-Old Will Sell You One

18.
This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
1:06

18.This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World

19.
Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
1:24

19.Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom

20.
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
2:34

20.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream

21.
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
1:44

21.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House

22.
Welcome to the Town of the Dead
2:32

22.Welcome to the Town of the Dead

23.
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
2:57

23.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

24.
The Ghost Town Stuck in Time
1:19

24.The Ghost Town Stuck in Time

25.
‘Mad Max’ Meets Burning Man: Welcome to Wasteland Weekend
1:14

25.‘Mad Max’ Meets Burning Man: Welcome to Wasteland Weekend

Better Call Jay: Meet the Lawyer Who Defends Anonymous

You probably already know Anonymous, the community of “hacktivists” that have been known to hack into and leak information from groups in order to further political and social change, donning their iconic Guy Fawkes masks to hide their identities. But even the computer whizzes need their own “guy in the chair.” Enter Jay Leiderman, the lawyer keeping Anonymous going.

At first glance, Leiderman doesn’t seem like the type to be associated with the hacktivist group. He lives in a California suburb, drives a Maserati and is a self-proclaimed Deadhead. Leiderman’s work with Anonymous started with a simple tweet, in which Leiderman offered pro bono services to the alleged cyber criminals. Shortly after, he received a message from “Commander X,” a big name in the Anonymous community and hacking world. Once Leiderman was able to help Commander X, the door to the rest of the hacktivist group blew wide open.

Leiderman keeps open an encrypted chatroom for all members of the Anonymous community to ask him questions and for him to provide pro bono legal advice in return. Leiderman says being able to talk to and work with individuals whose identities are completely, well, anonymous is refreshing and “the purest form of conversation.” Leiderman puts it eloquently: “Over the computer, everyone’s equal.”

Leiderman doesn’t only work with computer crimes. In the past, he’s litigated cases ranging from illegal police searches to medical marijuana laws. Leiderman started his law career at the Ventura County Public Defender’s office and opened his own private practice by 2007. Today, he mainly works on cases involving cybercrimes and medical marijuana litigation, but he also takes other cases as they come.

Leiderman is also a founding member of the Whistleblower Defense League, an organization for journalists and activists who are affected by the FBI and government using scare tactics and indictment to not allow such people to speak up on issues. The attorney says he feels the current cyber laws are “broken” and overall just “bad.” Leiderman says he worries about a possible surveillance state—that’s why he says he does what he can to defend those that are just to cause social and political change.

Profiles

Location

Ventura, CA, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:34
Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
4:00
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
Up Next
3:09
How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
2:10
The Woman Who Lives with 1,000 Cats
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:19
Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
Up Next
2:28
How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History
Up Next
3:08
He Was Wrongfully Convicted. Now, He's a Defense Lawyer
Up Next
6:14
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:22
The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Seahorse Whisperer: How One Diver Is Creating an Underwater Community for Seahor
Up Next
3:47
How the Seahorse Whisperer Is Creating a Unique Underwater Community
Up Next
1:54
Need A Better Password? This 11-Year-Old Will Sell You One
This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
Up Next
1:06
This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
Up Next
1:24
Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
Up Next
2:34
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
Up Next
1:44
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
Up Next
2:32
Welcome to the Town of the Dead
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
1:19
The Ghost Town Stuck in Time
Up Next
1:14
‘Mad Max’ Meets Burning Man: Welcome to Wasteland Weekend

Related Stories

Up Next
3:29
Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
Up Next
2:36
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
Up Next
2:52
Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
Up Next
3:31
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
Up Next
3:15
All Hands On Deck—Dealing Aces With the Kings of Cardistry
Up Next
7:39
In Georgia, the Immigration Attorney Keeping Families Together
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in California
Up Next
3:20
The Most Beautiful Fruits and Vegetables You’ve Never Seen
Up Next
3:14
Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
Up Next
1:14
The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
Up Next
3:54
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
Up Next
2:30
Riding (Horses) for Compton
Up Next
2:21
Life After Net: Giving Birth to the Dancing Baby
Up Next
2:31
Building a Better Ship for Tsunami Survival
Up Next
2:14
Need a Pedicure? Ask These Prisoners
Up Next
2:46
For the Birds, By the People: The Artist Building Human-Sized Nests
Up Next
3:24
Starting Over: Creating Ctrl+Alt+Del
Up Next
1:52
Roller Skating Is Back, and It’s Got Moxie
Up Next
2:11
Redwoods of the Sea
Up Next
3:04
Real Street Food: Urban Foraging in Los Angeles
Up Next
2:02
We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower
Up Next
4:26
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
Up Next
2:40
The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells

Recommended Playlists

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

Play Her Way

5 videos | 14 min

Recycle. Reduce. Reuse.

7 videos | 21 min

A Salute to the Brave

4 videos | 12 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:19
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
Up Next
2:37
Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
Up Next
5:10
How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
Up Next
4:15
OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
4:08
Meet the Steven Spielberg of Wakaliwood
Up Next
3:28
Seeking the Hidden Treasure of the Rocky Mountains
Up Next
4:04
Swimming in Toxic Water
Up Next
1:06
Multi-Cultural By Design
Fantastic Grandmas: Why a Group of Retirees Are Swimming With Sea Snakes
Up Next
4:04
Why the Fantastic Grandmas Are Swimming With Sea Snakes
Up Next
2:55
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
2:58
How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan
Up Next
2:36
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
Up Next
4:15
Extra-Ordinary Birthdays
Up Next
4:14
Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
Up Next
2:28
New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
Up Next
2:30
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
Helping New Moms Find Support and Community
Up Next
4:55
Helping New Moms Find Support and Community
Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
Up Next
3:04
Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
Up Next
2:14
Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.