Better Call Jay: Meet the Lawyer Who Defends Anonymous

You probably already know Anonymous, the community of “hacktivists” that have been known to hack into and leak information from groups in order to further political and social change, donning their iconic Guy Fawkes masks to hide their identities. But even the computer whizzes need their own “guy in the chair.” Enter Jay Leiderman, the lawyer keeping Anonymous going.



At first glance, Leiderman doesn’t seem like the type to be associated with the hacktivist group. He lives in a California suburb, drives a Maserati and is a self-proclaimed Deadhead. Leiderman’s work with Anonymous started with a simple tweet, in which Leiderman offered pro bono services to the alleged cyber criminals. Shortly after, he received a message from “Commander X,” a big name in the Anonymous community and hacking world. Once Leiderman was able to help Commander X, the door to the rest of the hacktivist group blew wide open.



Leiderman keeps open an encrypted chatroom for all members of the Anonymous community to ask him questions and for him to provide pro bono legal advice in return. Leiderman says being able to talk to and work with individuals whose identities are completely, well, anonymous is refreshing and “the purest form of conversation.” Leiderman puts it eloquently: “Over the computer, everyone’s equal.”



Leiderman doesn’t only work with computer crimes. In the past, he’s litigated cases ranging from illegal police searches to medical marijuana laws. Leiderman started his law career at the Ventura County Public Defender’s office and opened his own private practice by 2007. Today, he mainly works on cases involving cybercrimes and medical marijuana litigation, but he also takes other cases as they come.



Leiderman is also a founding member of the Whistleblower Defense League, an organization for journalists and activists who are affected by the FBI and government using scare tactics and indictment to not allow such people to speak up on issues. The attorney says he feels the current cyber laws are “broken” and overall just “bad.” Leiderman says he worries about a possible surveillance state—that’s why he says he does what he can to defend those that are just to cause social and political change.