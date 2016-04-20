Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

2.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
3.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
4.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
5.The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
6.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
7.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
8.The Legend Of 'Legends Of The Hidden Temple'
9.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
10.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
11.This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
12.This Group Uses Science to Make Music
13.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
14.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
15.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
16.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
17.Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
18.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
19.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
20.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
21.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
22.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
23.Your Concert Tickets, Bought on the Blockchain
24.A Master of Forgotten Music
25.The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
Rick Witkowski made a name for himself in the 1990s as a music writer for Nickelodeon. Most famously, he wrote the theme song for the television show "Guts." But that's just scratching the surface. Witkowski also composed music for Nickelodeon shows, such as "The Big Help", "The Teen Choice Awards", "Double Dare" and "Nick at Nite" In other words, he made a lasting contribution to our '90s childhoods.
