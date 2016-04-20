Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
3:37

2.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’

3.
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
3:00

3.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)

4.
Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
2:14

4.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra

5.
The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
2:11

5.The Fishy Origins of Ketchup

6.
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
3:37

6.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way

7.
That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
3:01

7.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees

8.
The Legend Of 'Legends Of The Hidden Temple'
2:12

8.The Legend Of 'Legends Of The Hidden Temple'

9.
How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
1:33

9.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone

10.
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
2:40

10.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth

11.
This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
8:35

11.This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental

12.
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
3:21

12.This Group Uses Science to Make Music

13.
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3:40

13.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles

14.
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
10:58

14.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”

15.
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
4:14

15.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers

16.
The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
3:18

16.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock

17.
Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
3:07

17.Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice

18.
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
10:02

18.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease

19.
A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
2:41

19.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art

20.
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
4:05

20.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex

21.
How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
2:30

21.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene

22.
The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
3:34

22.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana

23.
Your Concert Tickets, Bought on the Blockchain
3:59

23.Your Concert Tickets, Bought on the Blockchain

24.
A Master of Forgotten Music
4:55

24.A Master of Forgotten Music

25.
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
2:45

25.The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn

Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

Rick Witkowski made a name for himself in the 1990s as a music writer for Nickelodeon. Most famously, he wrote the theme song for the television show "Guts." But that's just scratching the surface. Witkowski also composed music for Nickelodeon shows, such as "The Big Help", "The Teen Choice Awards", "Double Dare" and "Nick at Nite" In other words, he made a lasting contribution to our '90s childhoods.

Offbeat & Fun
Culture
Profiles

Location

United States

Full Map

Snack Like It’s 1999

Still craving the sugary sweet cereals you ate when you were a kid in the ’90s? We found where you can still buy them. Relive the sweet memories.

Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:37
‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
Up Next
3:00
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
Up Next
2:14
Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
Up Next
2:11
The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
Up Next
3:37
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
Up Next
3:01
That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
Up Next
2:12
The Legend Of 'Legends Of The Hidden Temple'
Up Next
1:33
How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
Up Next
2:40
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
Up Next
8:35
This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
Up Next
3:21
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
10:58
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
Up Next
4:14
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
Up Next
3:18
The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
Up Next
3:07
Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
2:41
A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
Up Next
4:05
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
Up Next
2:30
How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
Up Next
3:34
The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
Up Next
3:59
Your Concert Tickets, Bought on the Blockchain
Up Next
4:55
A Master of Forgotten Music
Up Next
2:45
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
Related Stories
Up Next
2:47
How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
Up Next
3:16
A Young Jazz Musician and His Mentor Shape Music’s Future
Up Next
2:26
How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez's Chaotic Sound
Up Next
2:02
Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing Electronic Music With Dubai’s Cellist DJ
Up Next
2:12
In a Kenya Slum, Changing Lives With Classical Music
Up Next
2:55
Bomba Estéreo's 'Soy Yo' | Defiant in Training Award
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
3:01
Preserving Sacred Sounds
Up Next
2:37
In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
Up Next
2:15
International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
Up Next
2:07
Let the Church Slay Amen
Up Next
2:12
A Retirement Home for Young and Old
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
1:50
Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
Up Next
1:25
That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
Up Next
1:57
Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
Up Next
4:13
The Genius That Launched Bob Marley Pioneers New Sounds in the Digital Age
Up Next
3:01
In Jerusalem, a Chorus for Peace
Up Next
3:07
Meet Philadelphia’s First Family of Squeezeboxes
Up Next
2:21
Secrets from the Creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’
Up Next
2:16
Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
Up Next
2:19
Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
3:19
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice

Recommended Playlists

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

Love Sweet Love

10 videos | 30 min

Explore Guatemala

3 videos | 9 min

Yvonne Orji: Triumph Over Adversity

5 videos | 17 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:06
Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:28
The Revolutionary Cyclist
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
2:51
The Hotline for Hollywood's Science Nerds
Up Next
2:21
Accelerating the Car of the Future
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
2:07
Meet the King of Fake Cash
Up Next
3:10
The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
Up Next
3:16
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
Up Next
2:27
Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
2:02
We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
2:43
The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
Up Next
3:11
The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
Up Next
2:06
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
Up Next
2:19
The Street Artist Bringing Civil Rights Icons to Life
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
5:33
Love Letters in the Sky
Up Next
1:49
A Castle of Paper, Turned to Stone
Up Next
2:11
Redwoods of the Sea

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN