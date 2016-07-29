Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl

2.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
3.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
4.The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
5.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
6.The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
7.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
8.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
9.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
10.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
11.A Love to the Moon and Back
12.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
13.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
14.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
15.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
16.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
17.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
18. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
19.The Last Mermaids of Jeju
20.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
21.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
22.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
23.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
24.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
25.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
26.Dancing for His Life
As long as she can remember, Jillian Morris has loved sharks. To get closer to them, she moved to the tiny island of Bimini in the Bahamas—the shark diving capitol of the world. There, she photographs one of the world's most alluring shark species, the great hammerhead. In addition to her underwater photography, Morris educates kids about the importance of sharks to our oceans. Suit up, jump in and don't be afraid.
8 videos | 22 min
4 videos | 12 min
19 videos | 48 min
3 videos | 7 min