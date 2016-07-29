GBSLogoWithName
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl

As long as she can remember, Jillian Morris has loved sharks. To get closer to them, she moved to the tiny island of Bimini in the Bahamas—the shark diving capitol of the world. There, she photographs one of the world's most alluring shark species, the great hammerhead. In addition to her underwater photography, Morris educates kids about the importance of sharks to our oceans. Suit up, jump in and don't be afraid.

