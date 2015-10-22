GBSLogoWithName
The Untold Story of the Kool-Aid Man

Remember the wall crushing Kool-Aid ads that interrupted your cartoons? Mixing equal parts Van Halen and Barry White, Frank Simms crafted the voice that became the key ingredient of the infamously sugary drink.

Location

United States

Full Map

HOW TO GO BACK TO SCHOOL A GENIUS

We’ve got the tools you need to kick-start your critical thinking so that you (or your kid!) can go back to school a genius.

