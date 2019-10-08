GBSLogoWithName
Video
This Scientist’s Work Might Be the Future of Energy-Efficient Vehicles

Able to tweak the properties of metals with the power of science, he’s Metals Man! Actually, he’s Suveen Mathaudhu, a scientist and professor specializing in mechanical engineering and materials science. He doesn’t consider himself a superhero, but he does love comic books. So much so that his work at UC Riverside is inspired by superheroes like Wonder Woman, Iron Man and Wolverine. We join Mathaudhu in the lab where he is working with students to maximize the strength of metals like magnesium and aluminum. The ultimate goal is for these lighter metals to replace the heavier ones used to build cars and airplanes, making the vehicles more energy efficient.

This Great Big Story was made possible by BP.

Profiles
