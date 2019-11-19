2.Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
3.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
4.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
5.Defying Gravity With Korea’s Premier Balance Artist
6.Of Shipwrecks and Sunken Treasure
7.Stuff Your Mouth Full of Grapes: How the World Rings In the New Year
8.London: Mushroom Beiju
9.Finding Freedom in the Swamp
10.An Eagle with Super Human Strength
11.A Trip to the Magic Mushroom
12.This Tasmanian Devil Is No Looney Tunes Character
13.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
14.A Young Jazz Musician and His Mentor Shape Music’s Future
15.Journey to Justice: One Man’s Fight for Freedom
16.India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All
17.The Untold Story of the Kool-Aid Man
18.Biking to Protect Guatemala’s Rainforest
19.The Graffiti Grammar Police
20.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
21.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
22.The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
23.This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
24.Exploring Denali National Park With Real American Sled Dogs
25.Russian Generals Loved Clear Cola
Rarely do nature and architecture combine so perfectly as they do at the divine Greek monasteries of Meteora. The site is a collection of Greek Orthodox monasteries perched on rock pillars 1,300 feet above ground. Built by monks from the 14th to the 16th centuries, they were constructed using a network of ropes, pulleys, baskets and ladders. Without changing the landscape, the monks managed to build monasteries that seem like an extension of the mountains themselves. The name Meteora translates to "suspended in space," and these monasteries truly seem to defy gravity.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.
Location
Thessaly, GreeceFull Map
9 videos | 23 min
15 videos | 45 min
5 videos | 16 min
6 videos | 16 min