Video
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque

In Córdoba, Spain, the Mezquita stands as a house of many faiths, a site of religious significance for Catholics and Muslims alike. Originally dedicated to the Roman God, Janus, the temple was later transformed into a mosque as Córdoba came under Moorish rule. Nearly five hundred years later, as the town was conquered by Christians, the Mezquita was once more converted into a church. Four centuries later, a cathedral was constructed within the center of the structure, becoming a home for Córdoba’s practicing Roman Catholics. Today, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, millions of tourists flock from all over the world to tour the awe-inspiring artistry and Islamic architecture.

Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to Spain and check out the best hotels in Spain, too!

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Location

Córdoba, Spain

