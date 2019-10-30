This “Halloween” Mega Fan Built His Own Replica of Michael Myers’s House

Most of us grew up terrified of Michael Myers, the masked murderer from the movie “Halloween.” The idea of living in his house sounds like our worst nightmare. But for Kenny Caperton, that’s home. The “Halloween” mega fan poured his passion for the 1978 horror film into building a replica of Myers’s house in Hillsborough, North Carolina.



