This “Halloween” Mega Fan Built His Own Replica of Michael Myers’s House

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Meet the Man Behind Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees
3:35

2.Meet the Man Behind Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees

3.
Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare
3:36

3.Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare

4.
Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
3:06

4.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine

5.
On Witch Watch at Castle Halloween Museum
2:59

5.On Witch Watch at Castle Halloween Museum

6.
So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
3:14

6.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'

7.
Welcome To The ‘Museum of Death’
1:46

7.Welcome To The ‘Museum of Death’

8.
Remember When: Halloween in 1997
3:45

8.Remember When: Halloween in 1997

9.
We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower
2:02

9.We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower

10.
Play On Words: Masks
00:58

10.Play On Words: Masks

11.
If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
2:02

11.If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious

12.
The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
3:10

12.The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)

13.
Farming Under the Sea
4:19

13.Farming Under the Sea

14.
Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
3:39

14.Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys

15.
Where Chimpanzees Go To Retire
2:28

15.Where Chimpanzees Go To Retire

16.
Slurping Down Headless, Raw Fish in the Netherlands
2:56

16.Slurping Down Headless, Raw Fish in the Netherlands

17.
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
2:47

17.Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team

18.
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
2:18

18.The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt

19.
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
4:12

19.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex

20.
A Castle of Paper, Turned to Stone
1:49

20.A Castle of Paper, Turned to Stone

21.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

21.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

22.
Cross a Canyon on Peru’s Last Handwoven Bridge
3:47

22.Cross a Canyon on Peru’s Last Handwoven Bridge

23.
Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
2:36

23.Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman

24.
Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
2:01

24.Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques

25.
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
3:39

25.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats

This “Halloween” Mega Fan Built His Own Replica of Michael Myers’s House

Most of us grew up terrified of Michael Myers, the masked murderer from the movie “Halloween.” The idea of living in his house sounds like our worst nightmare. But for Kenny Caperton, that’s home. The “Halloween” mega fan poured his passion for the 1978 horror film into building a replica of Myers’s house in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

This Great Big Story was made possible by GEICO.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

Hillsborough, North Carolina

Full Map
Up Next
branded
jason, halloween, friday the 13, horror movies
Up Next
3:35
Meet the Man Behind Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees
Up Next
3:36
Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare
Up Next
3:06
Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
Up Next
2:59
On Witch Watch at Castle Halloween Museum
Up Next
3:14
So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
Up Next
1:46
Welcome To The ‘Museum of Death’
Up Next
3:45
Remember When: Halloween in 1997
Up Next
2:02
We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower
Up Next
00:58
Play On Words: Masks
Up Next
2:02
If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
Up Next
3:10
The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
Up Next
4:19
Farming Under the Sea
Up Next
3:39
Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
Up Next
2:28
Where Chimpanzees Go To Retire
Up Next
2:56
Slurping Down Headless, Raw Fish in the Netherlands
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
4:12
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
Up Next
1:49
A Castle of Paper, Turned to Stone
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
3:47
Cross a Canyon on Peru’s Last Handwoven Bridge
Up Next
2:36
Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
Up Next
2:01
Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
Up Next
3:39
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats

Related Stories

Up Next
4:40
4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico
Up Next
1:06
In Japan, Floods Don’t Stand a Chance
Up Next
3:17
This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations
Up Next
1:09
Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant
Up Next
2:30
See How These Little Inventors Will Create Our Future
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
1:21
Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
Up Next
1:07
Inside the Making of AM i A MAN with Jon Boogz, Lil Buck and Sol Guy
Up Next
3:00
The Bald Eagle Next Door
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
4:03
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
Up Next
3:39
Giving a Voice to the Streets
Up Next
2:32
The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
Up Next
1:36
The Sketchy Past of the Two-Dollar Bill
Up Next
2:12
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
Up Next
2:26
Unlocking Secrets of the Universe One Mile Below Earth’s Surface
Up Next
3:26
The Filmmaker Giving DIY a New Meaning
Up Next
2:41
A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water
Up Next
1:23
Paint the Town Peaceful
Up Next
0:15
This Is Great Big Story: Feed Your Feed
Up Next
3:14
Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice
Up Next
1:46
The Last of the Seltzermen
Up Next
2:28
Can You Really Catch Lightning In A Bottle?
Up Next
1:45
One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
Up Next
2:27
An Eel to Never Feel

Recommended Playlists

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

9 videos | 27 min

Into the Wild

6 videos | 16 min

Fueled By

3 videos | 8 min

Over the Moon and Back

13 videos | 58 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:02
If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
Up Next
3:10
The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
Up Next
4:19
Farming Under the Sea
Up Next
3:39
Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
Up Next
2:28
Where Chimpanzees Go To Retire
Up Next
2:56
Slurping Down Headless, Raw Fish in the Netherlands
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
4:12
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
Up Next
1:49
A Castle of Paper, Turned to Stone
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
3:47
Cross a Canyon on Peru’s Last Handwoven Bridge
Up Next
2:36
Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
Up Next
2:01
Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
Up Next
3:39
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
Up Next
2:40
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
Up Next
3:49
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
Up Next
5:33
Love Letters in the Sky
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
5:31
The Master of Paper Props
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
2:48
Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother
Up Next
2:04
This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)
Up Next
2:51
The Hotline for Hollywood's Science Nerds
Up Next
1:27
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN