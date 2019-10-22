GBSLogoWithName
How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera

Dream big, and make it a reality. Ta’u Pupu’a did that not just once, but twice. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 7 from the Kingdom of Tonga. His parents brought him and his eight siblings to the U.S. because they wanted their children to get an education. And Ta’u didn’t let them down. He went to college on a full scholarship and played pro football for the Cleveland Browns. After an injury sidelined his career, he didn’t give up—he reinvented himself. He followed his passion for singing all the way to New York and earned a full ride to the Juilliard School. Today, he is a famous tenor in the opera world, taking his voice around the world. We’re taking a page from his playbook.

The story of America is the story of immigrants. We teamed up with Minnie Driver to share stories of some incredible individuals building a stronger, more united America. Check them all out in our latest series, “I Am An Immigrant.”

