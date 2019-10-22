How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera

2.OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
3.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
4.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
5.The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
6.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
7.An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions
8.This Is How Your Body Changes In Space
9.Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It's Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
10.How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
11.Please Pass The Space Food
12.Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life
13.Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space
14.Coming Home From Another World
15.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
16.In Georgia, the Immigration Attorney Keeping Families Together
17.How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together
18.From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
19.Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
20.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
21.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
22.A Diverse Community Finds Its Footing Through Soccer
23.Continuing to Fight for Better in Garden City
24.Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
25.Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Dream big, and make it a reality. Ta’u Pupu’a did that not just once, but twice. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 7 from the Kingdom of Tonga. His parents brought him and his eight siblings to the U.S. because they wanted their children to get an education. And Ta’u didn’t let them down. He went to college on a full scholarship and played pro football for the Cleveland Browns. After an injury sidelined his career, he didn’t give up—he reinvented himself. He followed his passion for singing all the way to New York and earned a full ride to the Juilliard School. Today, he is a famous tenor in the opera world, taking his voice around the world. We’re taking a page from his playbook.
The story of America is the story of immigrants. We teamed up with Minnie Driver to share stories of some incredible individuals building a stronger, more united America. Check them all out in our latest series, “I Am An Immigrant.”
