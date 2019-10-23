A Message From Minnie Driver

GBSLogoWithName
2.
OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
4:15

2.OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown

3.
How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
3:34

3.How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera

4.
This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
5:10

4.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.

5.
Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
3:29

5.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug

6.
A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
2:57

6.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo

7.
Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy
3:20

7.Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy

8.
Swimming in Toxic Water
4:04

8.Swimming in Toxic Water

9.
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
2:34

9.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream

10.
Unveiling the Secret of Betty Crocker
1:53

10.Unveiling the Secret of Betty Crocker

11.
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
7:32

11.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC

12.
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
4:14

12.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers

13.
Breaking Paddleboard Records to Fight Pollution
4:03

13.Breaking Paddleboard Records to Fight Pollution

14.
In Georgia, the Immigration Attorney Keeping Families Together
7:39

14.In Georgia, the Immigration Attorney Keeping Families Together

15.
How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together
3:34

15.How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together

16.
Meet the Culinary King of Queens
3:12

16.Meet the Culinary King of Queens

17.
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
3:16

17.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin

18.
Giving a Face to Immigration, With Artist JR
5:37

18.Giving a Face to Immigration, With Artist JR

19.
The Artist Keeping Neon Aglow in the Heart of Texas
2:36

19.The Artist Keeping Neon Aglow in the Heart of Texas

20.
Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
2:27

20.Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team

21.
Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
5:08

21.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea

22.
Continuing to Fight for Better in Garden City
2:24

22.Continuing to Fight for Better in Garden City

23.
A Diverse Community Finds Its Footing Through Soccer
2:13

23.A Diverse Community Finds Its Footing Through Soccer

24.
Where Cowboys Are More Than Herdsmen
1:56

24.Where Cowboys Are More Than Herdsmen

25.
How a Troop of Grade School Girls Are Fighting for Justice
2:48

25.How a Troop of Grade School Girls Are Fighting for Justice

A Message From Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver is an actress, a singer, an activist and an immigrant. We are proud to team up with her to share stories of incredible individuals building a stronger, more united America. Hear all their stories now, in our latest series, “I Am An Immigrant.”

Profiles

Location

United States

Full Map
