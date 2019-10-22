OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown

2.How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
OG Ma is a streetwear legend. Born Lam Zie, she moved to the U.S. from China in the early 1990s. She fell in love with street style, and was rocking Supreme back when it was still a niche brand among skaters. One of the first people to realize you could make a fortune selling cult brands on the resale market, she opened Unique Hype Collection in New York City’s Chinatown. Today, the shop has become the go-to place for all things Supreme. She’s got fans in Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and everyone wants to have their photo taken with OG Ma, the icon herself.
The story of America is the story of immigrants. We teamed up with Minnie Driver to share stories of some incredible individuals building a stronger, more united America. Check them all out in our latest series, “I Am An Immigrant.”
