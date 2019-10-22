GBSLogoWithName
This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.

Many young refugees arrive in the United States with no formal schooling. Luma Mufleh wants them all to have the opportunity to succeed. Born in Amman, Jordan, she moved to the States as a young adult. In 2004, she founded the Fugees Academy in Atlanta, a school specifically catered towards young refugees. The school’s student body represents 32 different ethnic groups, and all the students have spent tine living in refugee camps. Many have witnessed war, and some are the first in their families to attend school. At Fugees, they receive the support and guidance they need to thrive. In fact, 95 percent of seniors have graduated from the academy every year since 2016. In 2018, Fugees expanded to a second location in Columbus, Ohio. Soon, they hope to take their mission nationwide.

The story of America is the story of immigrants. We teamed up with Minnie Driver to share stories of some incredible individuals building a stronger, more united America. Check them all out in our latest series, “I Am An Immigrant.”

Profiles

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Full Map

