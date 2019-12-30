Mongolia’s Sumo Queen Is Proving the Sport Is for Women, Too

Tuvshinjargal Bum-Erdene was always bigger than other kids. She got teased a lot growing up, but today, Bum-Erdene is thankful for her stature. She uses it to her advantage as a sumo wrestler in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. She trains alongside men, and has won medals at international amateur sumo competitions. Unfortunately, only males can compete at a professional level. But Bum-Erdene is hopeful the day will come when there are pro level events for women, too.