Video
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender

Standing nearly 300 feet tall, Europe’s largest monument is a dedication to the army that defeated Napoleon. Named after the battle that took place in 1813, The Monument to the Battle of the Nations is located in Leipzig, Germany, at the very site where Napoleon surrendered. Statues of knights and angels adorn the structure, representing the fallen soldiers and the spirits that watch over their souls. They are shadowed by 31-foot giants representing the four historic qualities attributed to the German people: bravery, faith, sacrifice and fertility. Although many structures were torn down during the Communist era, this one survives as a symbol of a time when German and Russian forces fought side-by-side.

Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to Germany and check out the best hotels in Germany, too!

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Culture

Location

Leipzig, Germany

