More Than a Dance: What It Takes to Be a Hula Champion

2.In Canada, a First Nations Artist Puts a New Spin on Techno Music
3.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
4.Making Contemporary Dance Inclusive for All
5.Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same
6.Meet the Choreographer Behind Shakira’s Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Performance
7.Artists of Our Natural World
8.Dancing in the Dark
9.The Intrepid Explorers
10.A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
11.In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
12.Setting the Bar Low
13.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
14.Visiting Ghana with Afrobeats Superstar Fuse ODG
15.Pretty, Big and Dancing
16.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
17.The Festival of Glowing Giants
18.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
19.The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers
20.Hawaii’s History Carved in Stone
21.Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
22.A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula
23.This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do
24.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
25.South Korea’s Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Is a Floating Festival of Light
Hula is a dance of illusions. Behind the grace and the sway, there is grit, athleticism and a knee-breaking, blister-inducing effort to leave everything you have on the dance floor. Every year, the best compete at the Merrie Monarch Festival, the world’s most prestigious hula competition. Kayli Ka’iulani Carr, who is in her last year of eligibility for the contest, is trying to win the festival’s solo competition, Miss Aloha Hula. Does she have what it takes?
Location
Hilo, HI 96720, USAFull Map
