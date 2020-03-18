The Mother and Father of the MP3

2.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
3.How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez’s Chaotic Sound
4.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
5.Mewsic To Meow Ears
6.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
7.The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
8.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
9.Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
10.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
11.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
12.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
13.Reinventing Electronic Music With Dubai’s Cellist DJ
14.Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
15.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
16.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
17.A Decade In Music: From the Theremin to the Typewriter
18.Singing the Tokyo Blues
19.Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
20.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
21.In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
22.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
23.That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
24.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
25.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Karlheinz Brandenburg has listened to Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner” thousands of times and never tires of it. In fact, the song holds a special place in his heart because it was instrumental in the creation of the MP3. The German engineer and mathematician is known as the father of the digital audio format. Brandenburg explains how he found a way to compress Vega’s a cappella track into an MP3 file that sounded as good as a CD, forever altering the way music is distributed.
Location
GermanyFull Map
6 videos | 16 min
23 videos | 67 min
5 videos | 16 min
3 videos | 13 min