Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island

Easter Island isn't the only place in the world with massive, mysterious and ancient stone faces. On the highest peak of eastern Turkey's Taurus mountains, sits Nemrut Dag. In 62 B.C., King Antiochus I Theos of Commagene ordered the construction of this site—which contains a temple, a tomb and a house of gods—to commemorate himself. The tomb is flanked by 30-foot statues of the king, as well as pairs of lions, eagles and various gods. At one point, the heads of these sculptures sat on top of the stone bodies, but they now lie scattered throughout the site. Lost for centuries, Nemrut Dag was excavated in 1883. Now, it sits as a testament to an ancient culture and the grand ambitions of a self-obsessed king.