Why One Man Owns 2,371 Cell Phones

2.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
3.How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
4.The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
5."What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"
6.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
7.The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India
8.Delivering Mail at the World’s Highest Post Office
9.Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
10.This Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born
11.Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian
12.The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
13.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
14.Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
15.Saving India’s Most Sacred River
16.This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
17.A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
18.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
19.Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
20.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
21.Delhi: Fruit Kulfi
22.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
23.The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
24.The Valley Where Bridges Breathe
25.The Floating Forests of India
Jayesh Kale owns over 2,300 old cell phones, most are Nokias, and all of them still work. It’s the largest collection of its kind in India, but Kale doesn’t want to stop there. His dream is to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records. When you visit his home in Thane, India, you will see cell phones everywhere—in the living room, bedroom, in kitchen drawers, even in his wife’s wardrobe (frankly, she’s not happy about it). But Kale loves his phones dearly. “These are my babies,” he says. He takes us back to his college years to explain how his obsession began.
