Why One Man Owns 2,371 Cell Phones

Jayesh Kale owns over 2,300 old cell phones, most are Nokias, and all of them still work. It’s the largest collection of its kind in India, but Kale doesn’t want to stop there. His dream is to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records. When you visit his home in Thane, India, you will see cell phones everywhere—in the living room, bedroom, in kitchen drawers, even in his wife’s wardrobe (frankly, she’s not happy about it). But Kale loves his phones dearly. “These are my babies,” he says. He takes us back to his college years to explain how his obsession began.

Profiles
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Thane, India

