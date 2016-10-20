In Prison, Music Can Set You Free

2.The Community Radio Station Connecting Prisoners with Family
3.Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
4.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
5.That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
6.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
7.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
8.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
9.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
10.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
11.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
12.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
13.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
14.This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
15.This Group Uses Science to Make Music
16.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
17.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
18.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
19.It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
20.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
21.This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
22.Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
23.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
24.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
25.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
Can music heal us? The Decoda chamber ensemble is convinced it can by making music accessible to everyone. Even the incarcerated. Every year, the New York City-based collective spends one week at the Lee Correctional Institution teaching inmates at the maximum security facility to play and compose music as part of a rehabilitation program. We cannot see their faces, but we can see their desire to be seen- differently.
