In Prison, Music Can Set You Free

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Community Radio Station Connecting Prisoners with Family
2:44

2.The Community Radio Station Connecting Prisoners with Family

3.
Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
2:58

3.Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew

4.
Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
1:50

4.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies

5.
That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
1:25

5.That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess

6.
Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
1:57

6.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You

7.
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
2:24

7.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

8.
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
3:00

8.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)

9.
Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
2:14

9.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra

10.
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
3:37

10.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way

11.
That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
3:01

11.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees

12.
How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
1:33

12.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone

13.
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
2:40

13.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth

14.
This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
8:35

14.This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental

15.
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
3:21

15.This Group Uses Science to Make Music

16.
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3:40

16.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles

17.
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
10:58

17.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”

18.
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
4:14

18.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers

19.
It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
2:40

19.It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf

20.
The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
3:18

20.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock

21.
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
3:54

21.This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep

22.
Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
3:07

22.Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice

23.
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
10:02

23.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease

24.
A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
2:41

24.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art

25.
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
4:05

25.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex

In Prison, Music Can Set You Free

Can music heal us? The Decoda chamber ensemble is convinced it can by making music accessible to everyone. Even the incarcerated. Every year, the New York City-based collective spends one week at the Lee Correctional Institution teaching inmates at the maximum security facility to play and compose music as part of a rehabilitation program. We cannot see their faces, but we can see their desire to be seen- differently.

Location

Bishopville, SC 29010, USA

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:44
The Community Radio Station Connecting Prisoners with Family
Up Next
2:58
Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
Up Next
1:50
Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
Up Next
1:25
That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
Up Next
1:57
Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
3:00
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
Up Next
2:14
Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
Up Next
3:37
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
Up Next
3:01
That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
Up Next
1:33
How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
Up Next
2:40
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
Up Next
8:35
This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
Up Next
3:21
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
10:58
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
Up Next
4:14
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
Up Next
2:40
It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
Up Next
3:18
The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
Up Next
3:54
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
Up Next
3:07
Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
2:41
A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
Up Next
4:05
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex

Related Stories

Up Next
2:30
How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
Up Next
3:34
The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
Up Next
3:59
Your Concert Tickets, Bought on the Blockchain
Up Next
4:55
A Master of Forgotten Music
Up Next
2:45
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
Up Next
2:47
How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
Up Next
3:16
A Young Jazz Musician and His Mentor Shape Music’s Future
Up Next
4:00
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
Up Next
2:26
How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez's Chaotic Sound
Up Next
2:02
Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
Up Next
2:27
Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
Up Next
6:05
Am I a Man?
Up Next
2:14
Need a Pedicure? Ask These Prisoners
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing Electronic Music With Dubai’s Cellist DJ
Up Next
2:12
In a Kenya Slum, Changing Lives With Classical Music
Up Next
2:55
Bomba Estéreo's 'Soy Yo' | Defiant in Training Award
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
3:01
Preserving Sacred Sounds
Up Next
2:15
International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
Up Next
2:07
Let the Church Slay Amen
Up Next
2:12
A Retirement Home for Young and Old
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
2:03
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
Up Next
4:13
The Genius That Launched Bob Marley Pioneers New Sounds in the Digital Age
Up Next
3:01
In Jerusalem, a Chorus for Peace

Recommended Playlists

Cat Tales

8 videos | 16 min

Yvonne Orji: Triumph Over Adversity

5 videos | 17 min

branded

The Psychology of Performance

2 videos | 2 min

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN