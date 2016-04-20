GBSLogoWithName
Video
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art

"No matter what you have on your nails, they bring attention," says Ami Vega. The New York City-based artist specializes in nail art that incorporates social activism. Whatever cause you care about, Vega's unique touch will help you make a statement.

Culture
Adventures

Location

New York, NY, USA

Full Map
